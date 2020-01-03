When is The Voice 2020 UK on TV?

That is The Voice! Once more! Sure, the spinny-chaired singing competitors is again on ITV for its ninth 12 months on screens.

Count on a number of brand name new singers, extra epic singing battles – and a brand new member of the judging teaching panel.

However when precisely can we anticipate the competition to kick-start? And what format modifications are within the works? Right here’s every little thing you might want to learn about The Voice UK 2020.

When is The Voice UK 2020 on TV?

The ninth collection of The Voice UK involves ITV on Saturday 4th January 2020 at eight.30pm.

Who’re the coaches?

Listed below are the coaches that’ll be guiding the acts by way of the competitors:

will.i.am – Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer

– Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer Olly Murs – The X Issue runner-up and TV presenter

– The X Issue runner-up and TV presenter Tom Jones – Welsh singing legend

– Welsh singing legend Meghan Trainor – US singer of tracks together with All About That Bass and Lips Are Movin. Learn extra about her right here

What occurred to Jennifer Hudson?



Though having taken a seat previously three collection, JHud has been changed by Meghan Trainor. As she beforehand hinted to HEARALPUBLICIST, her movie commitments meant she wouldn’t have the time to educate on the ITV2.

In addition to her massive display adaptation of Cats, Hudson is to play Aretha Franklin in a biopic slated for 2020.

Hey y’all! I’m unhappy to share that I gained’t be capable of be part of my mates within the pink chair for @thevoiceuk this season as a result of filming commitments right here within the States. I positive will miss my UK household, however I’ll be again quickly for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some sneakers for me in the meanwhile. — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 26, 2019

Who presents The Voice UK?

As soon as once more, Emma Willis will entrance the competitors – her seventh 12 months presenting the present.

When first becoming a member of The Voice UK in 2014, Willis offered alongside JLS’ Marvin Humes. Nonetheless, she took on the present solo the next 12 months.

Willis has additionally offered Huge Brother, The Circle and The BRIT awards.

What format modifications can we anticipate?

To this point, it appears to be like like The Voice 2020 will comply with the identical format as earlier years. We’ll put up particulars of any modifications, as we get them, right here.

How do I get tickets to look at The Voice stay?

Though the audition rounds have already been filmed, you may e-book your self a ticket for the stay reveals (totally free!) right here.

Who’re the Visitor coaches?

The visitor coaches – the celebs that help the acts within the competitors’s later levels – haven’t but been unveiled.

Final 12 months, they included Nicole Scherzinger, James Arthur and Olly Alexander.

Who gained the final collection of The Voice UK?

Group Olly’s Molly Hocking gained the 2019 collection of The Voice UK.

Though wielding some promising expertise, since her win, Hocking has solely launched one single, I’ll By no means Love Once more, which peaked at quantity 73 within the UK charts.

