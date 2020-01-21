When is The Walking Dead: World Beyond released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Rick Grimes might have moved on to pastures new, however The Strolling Useless is much from over. The truth is, it’s taking viewers to a world past.

The Strolling Useless: World Past is the most recent spin-off to discover the post-apocalyptic world primarily based on Robert Kirkman’s comedian collection, becoming a member of 2015’s Worry the Strolling Useless, which is heading into its sixth season.

The feminine-led spin-off will likely be airing in April 2020. Right here’s every thing it’s essential know…

When is The Strolling Useless: World Past on Amazon Prime Video?

The zombie drama will launch on US community AMC on Sunday 12th April 2020. It is going to be out there to Amazon Prime members on Prime Video within the UK, however an official date is but to be introduced. We’ll let as quickly because it’s confirmed.

What number of seasons of The Strolling Useless: World Past will there be?

Although the primary season is but to air, it has been confirmed that the collection can have a self-contained run for under two seasons. The official The Strolling Useless: World Past Twitter account posted about it in January 2020:

A two-season Strolling Useless story. #TWDWorldBeyond coming four.12. pic.twitter.com/P7CBVRX8uC — TWDWorldBeyond (@TWDWorldBeyond) January 16, 2020

What’s The Strolling Useless: World Past about?

Up till lately, particulars concerning the plot had been saved tightly beneath wraps and hearsay had it this was because of the collection’ potential connection to the upcoming Rick Grimes films. The trailer appeared to substantiate such was the case, because it contains a helicopter just like the one which whisked Rick away in The Strolling Useless.

In addition to revealing extra about mysterious firm CRM, the present can even delve into “a new mythology and story” following the primary era raised in The Strolling Useless’s post-apocalyptic world (it’s set ten years after the zombie outbreak). The official synopsis reads:

“Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains,” it continues. “In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Who’s within the forged of The Strolling Useless: World Past?

Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris

Protagonists Huck and Iris will likely be performed by Annet Mahendru (Tyrant, The People) and Aliyah Royale (The Purple Line) respectively.

Gold Digger’s Julia Ormond will play Elizabeth who, in keeping with AMC, is a “charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force.”

Different forged members embrace The Punisher’s Joe Holt as household man and professor Leo Bennett, Nico Tortorella (The Following) as “honourable” Felix, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton and Hal Cumpston as Silas.

The collection is co-created by Strolling Useless veteran Scott M Gimple and showrunner Matthew Negrete, who has additionally penned a number of episodes of The Strolling Useless.

Is there a trailer?

For now, there’s solely a teaser.