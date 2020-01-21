When is Top Gear on TV?

After that nail-biting Christmas particular, Prime Gear can be racing onto our screens for its 28th sequence very quickly – however when does it air and what can we anticipate from the lads’ newest outing?

Here's everything you need to know…

When is Prime Gear on TV?



Prime Gear returns to BBC Two on Sunday, 26th January at 8pm, racing again onto our screens with the primary of six new episodes.

Who’re the Prime Gear presenters?



Chris Harris will as soon as once more be joined by England cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness.

Discover out a bit extra concerning the lead trio, under…

Who’s Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff?

Flintoff is finest recognized for being a world cricketer for England, having made his skilled debut in 1998. He gained BBC Sports activities Persona Of The 12 months award in 2005 after successful the Ashes towards Australia and in 2006 he was awarded an MBE.

He then retired from Check cricket in 2010 however quickly got here out of retirement in 2014 to play Twenty20 cricket for Lancashire and within the Australian Large Bash league.

Since his cricketing days, Flintoff has turn out to be recognized for his TV profession. He has been an everyday on Sky1 comedy panel present A League of Their Personal since 2010 and he gained the primary sequence of the Australian model of I’m a Movie star… Get Me Out of Right here! in 2015.

He’s additionally no stranger to presenting, having fronted ITV recreation present Cannonball in 2017, in addition to a documentary specializing in melancholy in sport.

Extra not too long ago, Flintoff has tried out appearing, with roles within the BBC drama Love, Lies and Information and the musical adaptation of the hit TV sequence Fats Associates.

“Doing [Top Gear] is brilliant,” stated Flintoff. “I’m not taking anyone on – we’ve got to try and do what’s best for this programme. If you’re thinking that then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons.”

Who’s Paddy McGuinness?



McGuinness can be recognised by many for presenting the hit ITV relationship present Take Me Out and bringing the phrase “No likey, no lighty!” into the world.

He has additionally appeared in comedy reveals The Comedy Lab and That Peter Kay Factor on Channel four.

Most not too long ago, McGuinness teamed up with Leigh Francis – also referred to as Keith Lemon – to supply and star in The Keith And Paddy Image Present, and he joined Movie star Juice after Fearne Cotton’s departure.

Talking concerning the new method to the present, McGuinness stated: “It’s not as full on laddy as you might think. You can sit with your friends or your family and watch it on a Sunday night. You don’t have to be a petrolhead to get into it. Well, fingers crossed.”

Who’s Chris Harris?



Racing driver and automotive journalist Harris joined Prime Gear’s presenting line up in 2016. His YouTube channel Chris Harris On Automobiles has an enormous following, attracting 426okay subscribers on the time of writing.

Talking concerning the comparability between Prime Gear and The Grand Tour, Harris stated: “We’re a special kind of automotive present. There’s masses of house for 2 automotive reveals and I’m unsure there are any extra so I don’t actually thoughts.

“I think we’re going to be great – I think we’re going to smash it and it’s going to be better than them.”

When is the Further Gear spin-off on TV?

Further Gear will not be a conventional formatted present, however a banner for behind-the-scenes footage and additional content material. Will probably be accessible to look at on-line.

Is there a trailer for the brand new sequence of Prime Gear?

There positive is – and it options some really jaw-dropping footage! You possibly can watch under.

What can we anticipate from the brand new sequence?

The primary episode will see Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer time vacation in super-cheap second-hand convertibles. Chris checks the brand new Ariel Atom on monitor, and Freddie makes an attempt to bungee-jump an previous Rover off a dam.

“At this point, I wish I’d done Strictly,” he stated forlornly earlier than the dive.

Additional antics will see Harris racing a fighter jet, Paddy consuming guinea pig and the boys racing whereas… erm… coated in industrial lube.