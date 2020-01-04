When is V Wars season 2 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

It appears the vampire style doesn’t keep (un)lifeless for lengthy! Ian Somerhalder has solely simply completed his run as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, however is already sinking his enamel into Netflix‘s new comedian adaptation V Wars.

Right here’s all the things it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the second season of the Netflix present…

When is V Wars season 2 on Netflix?

There’s no phrase but on a season 2 launch date, however anticipate it a couple of yr after the primary season’s premiere on December 5 2019 – so, December 2020.

What’s going to occur in V Wars season 2?

V Wars follows scientist Luther Swann as a virus turns most of the world’s individuals, together with Swann’s finest buddy Michael Fayne, into blood-sucking vampires, ultimately escalating right into a conflict between the 2.

Star Ian Somerhalder instructed IANS that he’s enthusiastic about introducing two new Indian characters subsequent season.

He stated: “Going into season two, we’ll get to discover characters that we’re actually enthusiastic about.

“There are two amazing Indian characters that we are going to put together – a father and a daughter.”

Season 2 will presumably proceed to adapt the V Wars comics from the place season one left off. Ought to the sequence observe the second comedian anthology V Wars: Blood and Hearth, then an uneasy peace created between people and vampires will probably be shattered, and the vampire conflict will engulf the world as soon as extra.

Both manner, anticipate extra Ian Somerhalder, gory vampire kills and sophisticated human-vampire relationships.

Who will probably be within the forged for V Wars season 2?

The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder will return to the world of blood-sucking predators as Dr Luther Swann, with Adrian Holmes (19-2, Skyscraper) as vampiric finest buddy Michael Fayne.

Ought to they survive a vampire chunk or stake by means of the center in season one, Peter Outerbridge, Laura Vandervoot and Kyle Breitkopf might also return.