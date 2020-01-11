When is V Wars season 2 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

It appears the vampire style doesn’t keep (un)lifeless for lengthy! Ian Somerhalder has solely simply completed his run as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, however is already sinking his enamel into Netflix‘s new comedian adaptation V Wars.

Right here’s every little thing you might want to know concerning the second season of the Netflix present…

When is V Wars season 2 on Netflix?

There’s no phrase but on a season 2 launch date, however count on it a couple of 12 months after the primary season’s premiere on December 5 2019 – so, December 2020.

What is going to occur in V Wars season 2?

V Wars follows scientist Luther Swann as a virus turns most of the world’s individuals, together with Swann’s finest pal Michael Fayne, into blood-sucking vampires, ultimately escalating right into a warfare between the 2.

Star Ian Somerhalder informed IANS that he’s enthusiastic about introducing two new Indian characters subsequent season.

He stated: “Going into season two, we are going to get to discover characters that we’re actually enthusiastic about.

“There are two amazing Indian characters that we are going to put together – a father and a daughter.”

Season 2 will presumably proceed to adapt the V Wars comics from the place season one left off. Ought to the collection comply with the second comedian anthology V Wars: Blood and Fireplace, then an uneasy peace created between people and vampires might be shattered, and the vampire warfare will engulf the world as soon as extra.

Both means, count on extra Ian Somerhalder, gory vampire kills and complex human-vampire relationships.

Who might be within the solid for V Wars season 2?

The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder will return to the world of blood-sucking predators as Dr Luther Swann, with Adrian Holmes (19-2, Skyscraper) as vampiric finest pal Michael Fayne.

Ought to they survive a vampire chew or stake by way of the center in season one, Peter Outerbridge, Laura Vandervoot and Kyle Breitkopf may return.