When is V Wars season 2 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

It appears the vampire style doesn’t keep (un)lifeless for lengthy! Ian Somerhalder has solely simply completed his run as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, however is already sinking his enamel into Netflix‘s new comedian adaptation V Wars.

Right here’s every thing it’s good to know in regards to the second season of the Netflix present…

When is V Wars season 2 on Netflix?

There’s no phrase but on a season 2 launch date, however count on it a few yr after the primary season’s premiere on December 5 2019 – so, December 2020.

What’s going to occur in V Wars season 2?

V Wars follows scientist Luther Swann as a virus turns lots of the world’s individuals, together with Swann’s greatest pal Michael Fayne, into blood-sucking vampires, finally escalating right into a conflict between the 2.

Star Ian Somerhalder instructed IANS that he’s enthusiastic about introducing two new Indian characters subsequent season.

He stated: “Going into season two, we’ll get to discover characters that we’re actually enthusiastic about.

“There are two amazing Indian characters that we are going to put together – a father and a daughter.”

Season 2 will presumably proceed to adapt the V Wars comics from the place season one left off. Ought to the sequence comply with the second comedian anthology V Wars: Blood and Hearth, then an uneasy peace created between people and vampires shall be shattered, and the vampire conflict will engulf the world as soon as extra.

Both manner, count on extra Ian Somerhalder, gory vampire kills and complex human-vampire relationships.

Who shall be within the forged for V Wars season 2?

The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder will return to the world of blood-sucking predators as Dr Luther Swann, with Adrian Holmes (19-2, Skyscraper) as vampiric greatest pal Michael Fayne.

Ought to they survive a vampire chew or stake by means of the center in season one, Peter Outerbridge, Laura Vandervoot and Kyle Breitkopf may additionally return.