When is WandaVision TV series released on Disney+?

There’s nonetheless a couple of months to go till Disney launches within the UK on 31st March, however there’s already some excellent news in retailer for future subscribers.

One of many new platform’s most anticipated unique exhibits, Marvel collection WandaVision, will now be debuting on the service later this yr, having beforehand been earmarked for a Spring 2021 launch.

The information was first revealed in a video which supplied a glimpse at all the main Disney releases set to launch in 2020, with first-looks on the Lizzie McGuire reboot and The Mandalorian season two amongst the opposite highlights.

This was adopted up by a tweet from the official Disney account, which confirmed the information that the collection would come later in 2020.

Is that this not what 2020 imaginative and prescient means? From #ToyStory four and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, right here’s a glance into our future on the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this yr. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

Precisely what WandaVision will likely be about stays one thing of a thriller at this stage, though we do know that it’s going to include six episodes and can see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff and Imaginative and prescient respectively – with the latter seemingly introduced again following his demise in Avengers: Infinity Battle.

The collection can even star Teyonah Parris (Mad Males), Kat Dennings (Thor), Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kathryn Hahn (Personal Life).

The celebrities have to date in contrast the collection to a sitcom, calling the present ‘bonkers” in an interview with Leisure Weekly.

Olsen mentioned, “It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters.”

And Bettany added, ““I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

We’re actually intrigued…