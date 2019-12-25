When is Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Special on TV? Who’s on it?

Miss one of many best sport exhibits of all time? Jeremy Clarkson will as soon as once more be internet hosting a sequence of Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Movie star specials all through the festive interval and into the brand new 12 months.

The Grand Tour Star, who changed former host Chis Tarrant when the present was revived by ITV final 12 months, will welcome a contemporary crop of movie star friends to strive their hand on the world’s greatest quiz. They’ll must reply the 15 questions accurately in the event that they’re to win the coveted £1 million for his or her chosen charity.

When is Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Movie star Particular on TV?

There can be three Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Movie star specials. The episodes will air on ITV on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) at 9pm, Saturday 4th January at 10.05pm and Sunday fifth January at 9.30pm.

The place can I stream Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Movie star Particular?

It’s unclear whether or not the episodes can be accessible to stream after they air on ITV Hub, nevertheless it’s possible. We’ll replace this web page with extra particulars.

Who’s in Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Movie star Particular?

On Christmas Day, presenter and creator Clare Balding, I’m Alan Partridge’s Stephen Mangan and Coronation Avenue’s Catherine Tyldesley can have solely their wits (and 4 lifelines) to help them of their quest to win the £1 million jackpot for his or her chosen charities.

The celeb friends for the New 12 months have but to be confirmed, so we’ll replace this web page as soon as we all know extra.