When is Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Special on TV? Who’s on it?

Miss one of many best sport exhibits of all time? Jeremy Clarkson will as soon as once more be internet hosting a collection of Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Celeb specials all through the festive interval and into the brand new yr.

The Grand Tour Star, who changed former host Chis Tarrant when the present was revived by ITV final yr, will welcome a recent crop of superstar visitors to attempt their hand on the world’s greatest quiz. They’ll should reply the 15 questions accurately in the event that they’re to win the coveted £1 million for his or her chosen charity.

When is Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Celeb Particular on TV?

There might be three Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Celeb specials. The episodes will air on ITV on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) at 9pm, Saturday 4th January at 10.05pm and Sunday fifth January at 9.30pm.

The place can I stream Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Celeb Particular?

It’s unclear whether or not the episodes might be obtainable to stream after they air on ITV Hub, however it’s possible. We’ll replace this web page with extra particulars.

Who’s in Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? Celeb Particular?

On Christmas Day, presenter and creator Clare Balding, I’m Alan Partridge’s Stephen Mangan and Coronation Avenue’s Catherine Tyldesley can have solely their wits (and 4 lifelines) to help them of their quest to win the £1 million jackpot for his or her chosen charities.

The celeb visitors for the New 12 months have but to be confirmed, so we’ll replace this web page as soon as we all know extra.