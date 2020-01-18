When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? Cast, location and your questions answered

Winter Love Island is properly underway and with it being the primary of two Love Island sequence in 2020, there’s lots to maintain followers thrilled.
There was loads of change this time round, together with a brand new host, new villa and a complete new batch of forged members searching for love.
Laura Whitmore is presenting this time round, along with her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, returning because the witty narrator.
That is additionally the primary sequence to function feminine twins Jess and Eve, who’ve induced a serious stir within the villa as model new bombshells.
Nevertheless, we will nonetheless count on the identical Love Island motion that has saved us fully hooked for the previous 5 years – and similar to the Sherif scandal final yr, – we’ve already had one shock exit after Ollie selected to stop the villa after simply three days.
- What occurred on Love Island final evening?
So, earlier than we ask “winter to do one,” right here’s every little thing you must know concerning the ongoing sequence of Love Island on ITV2 together with who’s participating, find out how to watch it and who our new host is…
What time is Love Island on TV?
Love Island began on Sunday 12th January on ITV2 at 9pm. Now the sequence is again, it’s going to air each evening at 9pm, aside from Saturdays – through which we’re handled to Love Island: Unseen Bits, hosted by Iain Stirling with some beforehand unaired moments from the week.
January, don’t be such a soften.
It’s time to thaw out these inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!
✈️????????#LoveIsland Returns Sunday 12th January @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/tpHAxlVD10
— ITV2 (@itv2) December 19, 2019
How lengthy is Love Island on for?
Winter Love Island 2020 was initially going to be on for 4 weeks, however this has now been prolonged to 6 weeks.
ITV confirmed the information simply days in to the winter sequence, that means there’s much more scorching drama to get pleasure from.
Who’s the host of Love Island?
Laura Whitmore was confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 sequence.
“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she stated on her appointment.
“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”
Earlier Love Island host Caroline Flack introduced in December she could be stepping down from the present, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.
Revealing the information on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old stated: “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s the very best present on telly.
“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”
A spokesperson for ITV informed HEARALPUBLICIST: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”
Who’re the contestants on Winter Love Island?
The preliminary Winter Love Island 2020 line-up was revealed in January and already there’s been some new additions and a few shock exits. Right here’s your rundown of all of the runners and riders on this yr’s first Love Island.
Learn our first take a look at our contestants right here.
Connagh Howard
date and no replica payment can be charged. Any subsequent utilization could incur a payment. This should not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a way which alters the visible look of the particular person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Image Desk. This should not be syndicated to some other firm, publication or web site, or completely archived, with out the specific written permission of ITV Image Desk. Full Phrases and situations can be found on the web site www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/phrases For additional info please contact: [email protected] / 0207 157 3052″ courses=””] date and no replica payment can be charged. Any subsequent utilization could incur a payment. This should not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a way which alters the visible look of the particular person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Image Desk. This should not be syndicated to some other firm, publication or web site, or completely archived, with out the specific written permission of ITV Image Desk. Full Phrases and situations can be found on the web site www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/phrases For additional info please contact: [email protected] / 0207 157 3052″ courses=””]
Connagh Howard – Key Info
Age: 27
From: Cardiff
Job: Mannequin
Instagram: @connagh92
Learn extra about Connagh right here.
Finley Tapp
Finley Tapp – Key Info
Age: 20
From: Milton Keynes
Job: Recruitment advisor and footballer
Instagram: @finn_tapp
Learn extra about Finley right here.
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Info
Age: 22
Job: Customer support advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled up with: Leanne is presently single within the villa
Learn extra about Leanne right here.
Siannise Fudge
Siânnise Fudge – Key Info
Age: 25
Job: Magnificence advisor
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled up with: Nas
Learn extra about Siannise right here.
Jess Gale
Jess Gale – Key Info
Age: 20
Job: Pupil and VIP hostess
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Coupled up with: Nas
Learn extra about Jess right here.
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Info
Age: 25
Job: Democratic providers officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled up with: Shaughna is presently single
Learn extra about Shaughna right here.
Sophie Piper
Sophie Piper – Key Info
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled up with: Connor
Learn extra about Sophie right here.
Paige Turley
Paige Turley – Key Info
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled up with: Presently single
Learn extra about Paige right here.
Mike Boateng
Mike Boateng – Key Info
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Coupled up with: Jess
Learn extra about Mike right here.
Connor Durman
Connor Durman – Key Info
Age: 25
Job: Espresso bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled up with: Sophie
Learn extra about Connor right here.
Callum Jones
Callum Jones – Key Info
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled up with: Eve
Learn extra about Callum right here.
Nas Majeed
Nas Majeed – Key Info
Age: 23
Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled up with: Siannise
Learn extra about Nas right here.
Eve Gale – DUMPED
Eve Gale – Key Info
Age: 20
Job: Pupil and VIP hostess
Instagram: @evegale
Learn extra about Eve right here.
Ollie Williams – QUIT*
*Ollie left the present on day three after realising he was nonetheless in love with somebody exterior of the villa.
Ollie Williams – Key Info
Age: 23
Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than his exit
Why did Ollie stop Love Island?
The 23-year-old bowed out the villa after simply three days after realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend.
“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else,” he stated within the Seaside Hut.
“I’ve to comply with my coronary heart on this state of affairs and it could be flawed for me to disregard these emotions. On the finish of the day, that is Love Island and it’s about discovering love.
“If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”
The place is Winter Love Island filmed?
The motion is happening in a “model new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer season runs from December-March, so it must be sunny sufficient for all of the Islanders to get their abs out.
Caroline Flack confirmed throughout the Love Island 2019 remaining that the present that the winter sequence can be happening in Cape City.
Try our first take a look at the model new villa, which sees some main variations from its Majorcan counterpart…
What occurred on Love Island final evening?
Maintain updated with our each day Love Island updates right here.
Will Iain Stirling be narrating the present?
Voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he will even be again to offer his witticisms for sequence six.
Talking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast. Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”
When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?
The Love Island spin-off present now airs on Mondays at 10pm on ITV2. Laura Whitmore hosts.
Will there be a Love Island Winter stay stream?
Unlikely. While the present streams stay by way of ITV Hub concurrently with its TV broadcast, there are presently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a stay feed from the villa (just like the one Massive Brother had in its heyday). Learn extra what the producers needed to say about it right here.
Will there nonetheless be a summer season Love Island on ITV2?
Sure, there’ll. This sequence is an extra model of the present, not a substitute for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. Briefly, there’s going to be loads of Love Island in 2020!
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm
Add Comment