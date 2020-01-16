When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? Cast, location and your questions answered

Winter Love Island is effectively underway and with it being the primary of two Love Island collection in 2020, there’s lots to maintain followers thrilled.

There was numerous change this time round, together with a brand new host, new villa and a complete new batch of solid members on the lookout for love.

Laura Whitmore is presenting this time round, along with her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, returning because the witty narrator.

That is additionally the primary collection to characteristic feminine twins Jess and Eve, who’ve induced a serious stir within the villa as model new bombshells.

Nevertheless, we will nonetheless anticipate the identical Love Island motion that has stored us utterly hooked for the previous 5 years – and similar to the Sherif scandal final 12 months, – we’ve already had one shock exit after Ollie selected to give up the villa after simply three days.

What occurred on Love Island final night time?

So, earlier than we ask “winter to do one,” right here’s every thing it’s essential know in regards to the ongoing collection of Love Island on ITV2 together with who’s collaborating, the right way to watch it and who our new host is…

What time is Love Island on TV?

Love Island began on Sunday 12th January on ITV2 at 9pm. Now the collection is again, it’ll air each night time at 9pm, other than Saturdays – through which we’re handled to Love Island: Unseen Bits, hosted by Iain Stirling with some beforehand unaired moments from the week.

January, don’t be such a soften.

It’s time to thaw out these inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!

✈️????????#LoveIsland Returns Sunday 12th January @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/tpHAxlVD10 — ITV2 (@itv2) December 19, 2019

How lengthy is Love Island on for?

Winter Love Island 2020 was initially going to be on for 4 weeks, however this has now been prolonged to 6 weeks.

ITV confirmed the information simply days in to the winter collection, that means there’s much more scorching drama to take pleasure in.

Who’s the host of Love Island?

Laura Whitmore was confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 collection.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she mentioned on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Earlier Love Island host Caroline Flack introduced in December she can be stepping down from the present, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the information on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old mentioned: “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s the very best present on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV informed HEARALPUBLICIST: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

Who’re the contestants on Winter Love Island?

The preliminary Winter Love Island 2020 line-up was revealed in January and already there’s been some new additions and a few shock exits. Right here’s your rundown of all of the runners and riders on this 12 months’s first Love Island.

Learn our first have a look at our contestants right here.

Connagh Howard

date and no replica charge will likely be charged. Any subsequent utilization could incur a charge. This should not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a fashion which alters the visible look of the individual photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Image Desk. This should not be syndicated to every other firm, publication or web site, or completely archived, with out the specific written permission of ITV Image Desk. Full Phrases and situations can be found on the web site www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/phrases For additional data please contact: [email protected] / 0207 157 3052″ courses=””]

Connagh Howard – Key Info Age: 27 From: Cardiff Job: Mannequin Instagram: @connagh92

Learn extra about Connagh right here.

Finley Tapp

Finley Tapp – Key Info Age: 20 From: Milton Keynes Job: Recruitment marketing consultant and footballer Instagram: @finn_tapp

Learn extra about Finley right here.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Leanne is presently single within the villa

Learn extra about Leanne right here.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Magnificence marketing consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Nas

Learn extra about Siannise right here.

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Info Age: 20 Job: College students and VIP hostesses Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale Coupled up with: Eve is coupled up with Callum, whereas Jess is coupled up with Mike

Learn extra about Eve and Jess right here.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Democratic companies officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Shaughna is presently single

Learn extra about Shaughna right here.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Info Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connor

Learn extra about Sophie right here.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: At present single

Learn extra about Paige right here.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Jess

Learn extra about Mike right here.

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Sophie

Learn extra about Connor right here.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Eve

Learn extra about Callum right here.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Siannise

Learn extra about Nas right here.

Ollie Williams – QUIT*

*Ollie left the present on day three after realising he was nonetheless in love with somebody outdoors of the villa.

Ollie Williams – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than his exit

Why did Ollie give up Love Island?

The 23-year-old bowed out the villa after simply three days after realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else,” he mentioned within the Seashore Hut.

“I’ve to observe my coronary heart on this state of affairs and it might be flawed for me to disregard these emotions. On the finish of the day, that is Love Island and it’s about discovering love.

“If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

The motion is going down in a “model new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer season runs from December-March, so it ought to be sunny sufficient for all of the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed through the Love Island 2019 last that the present that the winter collection will likely be going down in Cape City.

Take a look at our first have a look at the model new villa, which sees some main variations from its Majorcan counterpart…

What occurred on Love Island final night time?

Hold updated with our day by day Love Island updates right here.

Will Iain Stirling be narrating the present?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he can even be again to supply his witticisms for collection six.

Talking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast. Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

The Love Island spin-off present now airs on Mondays at 10pm on ITV2. Laura Whitmore hosts.

Will there be a Love Island Winter stay stream?

Unlikely. While the present streams stay through ITV Hub concurrently with its TV broadcast, there are presently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a stay feed from the villa (just like the one Massive Brother had in its heyday). Learn extra what the producers needed to say about it right here.

Will there nonetheless be a summer season Love Island on ITV2?

Sure, there’ll. This collection is a further model of the present, not a substitute for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. Briefly, there’s going to be numerous Love Island in 2020!

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm