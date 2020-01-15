When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? New host, cast, location and your questions answered

Strap your self in, of us Winter Love Island has lastly landed – the primary of TWO Love Island collection in 2020!

There may be lots of change (and never a lot change in any respect) because the ITV actuality collection embarks on its first winter outing, which has seen many twists and turns.

Within the change division, there shall be a brand new location and a brand new host with South Africa and Laura Whitmore stepping in respectively.

That is additionally the primary collection to function feminine twins Jess and Eve, who’ve triggered a serious stir within the villa as model new bombshells.

Nonetheless, we are able to nonetheless anticipate the identical Love Island motion that has saved us fully hooked for the previous 5 years – and similar to the Sherif scandal final yr, – we’ve already had one shock exit after Ollie selected to stop the villa after simply three days.

What occurred on Love Island final night time?

So, earlier than we ask “winter to do one,” right here’s every thing you want to know concerning the upcoming collection of Love Island on ITV2 together with who’s collaborating, watch it and who our new host is…

What time is Love Island on TV?

Love Island began on Sunday 12th January on ITV2 at 9pm. Now the collection is again, it’s going to air each night time at 9pm, aside from Saturdays – wherein we’re handled to Love Island: Unseen Bits. Additionally on Saturdays, Iain Stirling will current a particular model of Love Island which runs down some unseen moments from the week.

January, don’t be such a soften.

It’s time to thaw out these inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!

✈️????????#LoveIsland Returns Sunday 12th January @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/tpHAxlVD10 — ITV2 (@itv2) December 19, 2019

How lengthy is Love Island on for?

Winter Love Island 2020 was initially going to be on for 4 weeks, however this has now been prolonged to 6 weeks.

ITV confirmed the information simply days in to the winter collection, which means there’s much more scorching drama to get pleasure from.

Who’s the brand new host of Love Island?

Laura Whitmore was confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 collection.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she mentioned on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Earlier Love Island host Caroline Flack introduced in December she could be stepping down from the present, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the information on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old mentioned: “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s one of the best present on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV advised HEARALPUBLICIST: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

Who’re the contestants on Winter Love Island?

The preliminary Winter Love Island 2020 line-up was revealed in January. Right here’s the primary bunch of islanders hitting the villa in South Africa – there shall be extra to come back so keep tuned to see which bombshells arrive to trigger a stir…

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Leanne is at the moment single within the villa

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Magnificence guide Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Nas

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Info Age: 20 Job: College students and VIP hostesses Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale Coupled up with: Eve is coupled up with Callum, whereas Jess is coupled up with Mike

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Democratic companies officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Shaughna is at the moment single

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Info Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connor

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Ollie

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Jess

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Sophie

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Eve

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Siannise

Ollie Williams – QUIT*

*Ollie left the present on day three after realising he was nonetheless in love with somebody exterior of the villa.

Ollie Williams – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige

Why did Ollie stop Love Island?

The 23-year-old bowed out the villa after simply three days after realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else,” he mentioned within the Seaside Hut.

“I’ve to observe my coronary heart on this situation and it could be flawed for me to disregard these emotions. On the finish of the day, that is Love Island and it’s about discovering love.

“If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

The motion is going down in a “model new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer season runs from December-March, so it must be sunny sufficient for all of the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed through the Love Island 2019 ultimate that the present that the winter collection shall be going down in Cape City.

Take a look at our first have a look at the model new villa, which sees some main variations from its Majorcan counterpart…

Will Iain Sterling be narrating the present?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he may even be again to offer his witticisms for collection six.

Talking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast. Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

The Love Island spin-off present now airs on Mondays at 10pm on ITV2. Laura Whitmore hosts.

Will there be a Love Island Winter stay stream?

Unlikely. While the present streams stay through ITV Hub concurrently with its TV broadcast, there are at the moment no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a stay feed from the villa (much like the one Massive Brother had in its heyday). Learn extra what the producers needed to say about it right here.

Will there nonetheless be a summer season Love Island on ITV2?

Sure, there’ll. This collection is an extra model of the present, not a substitute for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. Briefly, there’s going to be lots of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm