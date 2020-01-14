When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? New host, cast, location and your questions answered

Strap your self in, of us Winter Love Island has lastly landed – the primary of TWO Love Island sequence in 2020!

There may be loads of change (and never a lot change in any respect) because the ITV actuality sequence embarks on its first winter outing, which has seen many twists and turns.

Within the change division, there will probably be a brand new location and a brand new host with South Africa and Laura Whitmore stepping in respectively.

That is additionally the primary sequence to characteristic feminine twins Jess and Eve, who’ve induced a significant stir within the villa as model new bombshells.

Nevertheless, we will nonetheless count on the identical Love Island motion that has stored us utterly hooked for the previous 5 years.

What occurred on Love Island final evening?

So, earlier than we ask “winter to do one,” right here’s every little thing it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the upcoming sequence of Love Island on ITV2 together with who’s collaborating, methods to watch it and who our new host is…

What time is Love Island on TV?

Love Island began on Sunday 12th January on ITV2 at 9pm. Now the sequence is again, it’s going to air each evening at 9pm, aside from Saturdays – by which we’re handled to Love Island: Unseen Bits. Additionally on Saturdays, Iain Stirling will current a particular model of Love Island which runs down some unseen moments from the week.

January, don’t be such a soften.

It’s time to thaw out these inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!

✈️????????#LoveIsland Returns Sunday 12th January @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/tpHAxlVD10 — ITV2 (@itv2) December 19, 2019

How lengthy is Love Island on for?

Winter Love Island 2020 was initially going to be on for 4 weeks, however this has now been prolonged to 6 weeks.

Who’s the brand new host of Love Island?

Laura Whitmore was confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 sequence.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she stated on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Earlier Love Island host Caroline Flack introduced in December she can be stepping down from the present, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the information on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old stated: “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s the very best present on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV instructed HEARALPUBLICIST: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

Who’re the contestants on Winter Love Island?

The preliminary Winter Love Island 2020 line-up was revealed in January. Right here’s the primary bunch of islanders hitting the villa in South Africa – there will probably be extra to return so keep tuned to see which bombshells arrive to trigger a stir…

Learn our first have a look at our contestants right here.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Leanne is presently single within the villa

Learn extra about Leanne right here.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Magnificence guide Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Nas

Learn extra about Siannise right here.

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Information Age: 20 Job: College students and VIP hostesses Instagrams: @jessicarosegale / @evegale Coupled up with: Eve is coupled up with Callum, whereas Jess is coupled up with Mike

Learn extra about Eve and Jess right here.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Democratic companies officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Shaughna is presently single

Learn extra about Shaughna right here.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Information Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connor

Learn extra about Sophie right here.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Ollie

Learn extra about Paige right here.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Information Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Jess

Learn extra about Mike right here.

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Information Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Sophie

Learn extra about Connor right here.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Eve

Learn extra about Callum right here.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Siannise

Learn extra about Nas right here.

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

The motion is happening in a “model new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer time runs from December-March, so it needs to be sunny sufficient for all of the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed through the Love Island 2019 remaining that the present that the winter sequence will probably be happening in Cape City.

Take a look at our first have a look at the model new villa, which sees some main variations from its Majorcan counterpart…

What occurred on Love Island final evening?

Preserve updated with our day by day Love Island updates right here.

Will Iain Sterling be narrating the present?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he will even be again to supply his witticisms for sequence six.

Talking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast. Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

The Love Island spin-off present now airs on Mondays at 10pm on ITV2. Laura Whitmore hosts.

Will there be a Love Island Winter reside stream?

Unlikely. While the present streams reside by way of ITV Hub concurrently with its TV broadcast, there are presently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a reside feed from the villa (just like the one Huge Brother had in its heyday). Learn extra what the producers needed to say about it right here.

Will there nonetheless be a summer time Love Island on ITV2?

Sure, there’ll. This sequence is an extra model of the present, not a alternative for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. Briefly, there’s going to be loads of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm