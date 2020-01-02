When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? Where is it set? Who is the new host?

We are actually simply days away from the Winter version of Love Island.

There may be numerous change (and never a lot change in any respect) because the ITV actuality sequence appears to be like to embark on its first winter outing.

Within the change division, there might be a brand new location and a brand new host with South Africa and Laura Whitmore stepping in respectively – however in lots of different methods viewers can count on a lot of the identical from the sequence, with fashions and Instagrammers in search of love in a villa within the solar.

So, earlier than we ask “winter to do one,” right here’s every little thing you want to know concerning the upcoming sequence of Love Island on ITV2…

Who might be internet hosting Winter Love Island?

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 sequence.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she stated on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Earlier Love Island host Caroline Flack introduced in December she could be stepping down from the present, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the information on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old stated: “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s one of the best present on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV informed HEARALPUBLICIST: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

When is Winter Love Island on TV?

Love Island will launch on Sunday 12th January on ITV2.

It’s time to thaw out these inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!

January, don't be such a soften.

It's time to thaw out these inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!

#LoveIsland Returns Sunday 12th January

In response to MailOnline, workers engaged on the present are jetting off to South Africa, on New Yr’s Day (January 1).

Whereas forged will fly out shortly earlier than the present launches, a sequence of guinea-pig Islanders might be recruited within the lead up to make sure they know one of the best locations to create most drama.

A TV supply stated: “The brand new Winter Love Island will launch the second week of January.

“The new cast of singletons fly out just days before the launch but bosses work with test Islanders to uncover the best spots in the villa to create drama.”

It is official! Love Island might be again for TWO sequence in 2020! #LoveIsland2020

The place is Winter Love Island set?

The motion will happen in a “model new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer season runs from December-March, so it must be sunny sufficient for all of the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed throughout the Love Island 2019 ultimate that the present that the winter sequence might be going down in Cape City.

Is there a trailer for Winter Love Island?

The primary teaser for Winter Love Island was unveiled throughout I’m a Superstar on 2nd December.

Anybody else prepared for some sunshine? #LoveIsland #WinterIsDumped

A promo was launched a couple of days later, narrated by Ian Stirling, naturally.

Nevertheless, ITV has now confirmed that they’ve since pulled the promo following Caroline Flack’s arrest.

Who’re the contestants on Winter Love Island?

Though the precise line-up isn’t but confirmed, the hearsay mill is already spinning, with a couple of names already tipped to be becoming a member of the present.

Social media influencer Alisha Lemay is considered within the line-up; shut mates with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, Alisha is “exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for”, in accordance with a supply.

Chatting with Mail On-line, the insider defined: “She’s attractive, physique assured and isn’t afraid to be herself.

“She already works as an influencer and has collaborated with brands like Pretty Little Thing, Missguided and ASOS, which all becomes part and parcel of being a Love Island star.”

“She’s an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.”

Having been beforehand rumoured for Love Island sequence 5, Rochelle Humes’ youthful sister Soph Piper has as soon as once more been linked to the programme.

Different names embrace teacher Ellis Iyayi. In response to The Solar, the Leeds-based private coach has been headhunted for the ITV2 competitors. Other than his work within the health club, Ellis has additionally modelled for ASOS, Nike, JD Sports activities and GymShark.

Learn the total rumours checklist right here.

Will Iain Sterling be narrating the present?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he may even be again to offer his witticisms for sequence six.

Talking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast.Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

When do functions open for Winter Love Island?

Purposes for the primary Love Island of 2020 are closed as of 30th November 2019.

The brand new sequence is reportedly going to have a smaller forged than Love Island 2019, with the casting crew already approaching potential Islanders.

One man claimed he was approached by somebody from ITV whereas at a pool get together in Spain, who stated they have been in search of extra distinct character sorts on the present.

“I was asked if I was single and they showed me credentials from ITV2,” he informed The Solar. “I was a bit nervous about giving my name so they then showed me an email where they’d been asked to find ‘types’. On there, it listed twins, goth girls and Essex lads.”

Additional reviews declare that casting administrators are additionally looking out for “a male virgin, a female stripper, and someone related to the royal family”, in addition to “a rock chick, a girl with tattoos and a male surfer dude”.

Suppose you match the invoice and need to give Love Island 2020 a shot? Right here’s some recommendation from former Islanders…

Although be warned – solely six of this yr’s 36 Islanders made it to the present by way of its utility course of – the remaining 30 have been put ahead by administration, or scouted by casting groups.

Will there be a Love Island Winter reside stream?

Unlikely. While the present streams reside through ITV Hub concurrently with its TV broadcast, there are at the moment no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a reside feed from the villa (just like the one Huge Brother had in its heyday). Learn what the producers needed to say about it right here.

Will there nonetheless be a summer season Love Island on ITV2?

Sure, there’ll. This sequence is an extra model of the present, not a alternative for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. Briefly, there’s going to be numerous Love Island in 2020!