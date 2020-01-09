When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? Where is it set? Who is the new host?

We are actually just some days away from the Winter version of Love Island – the primary of TWO Love Island collection in 2020!

There’s quite a lot of change (and never a lot change in any respect) because the ITV actuality collection appears to be like to embark on its first winter outing.

Within the change division, there shall be a brand new location and a brand new host with South Africa and Laura Whitmore stepping in respectively – however in lots of different methods viewers can count on a lot of the identical from the collection, with fashions and Instagrammers on the lookout for love in a villa within the solar.

So, earlier than we ask “winter to do one,” right here’s all the pieces it is advisable know concerning the upcoming collection of Love Island on ITV2 together with who’s rumoured to be going down, how one can watch it and what we’d count on from the present on a brand new continent…

Who shall be internet hosting Winter Love Island?

Laura Whitmore (Getty, FT)

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 collection.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she mentioned on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Earlier Love Island host Caroline Flack introduced in December she could be stepping down from the present, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the information on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old mentioned: “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s the very best present on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV advised HEARALPUBLICIST: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

When is Winter Love Island on TV?

Love Island will launch on Sunday 12th January on ITV2.

January, don’t be such a soften.

It’s time to thaw out these inflatables, @loveisland is BACK!

✈️????????#LoveIsland Returns Sunday 12th January @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/tpHAxlVD10 — ITV2 (@itv2) December 19, 2019

Who’re the contestants on Winter Love Island?

The preliminary Winter Love Island 2020 line-up has now been revealed. Right here’s the primary bunch of islanders hitting the villa in South Africa

Leanne Amaning

Leanne is a 22-year-old customer support advisor from London, who’s on the hunt for a “rugged and manly” accomplice.

Learn extra about Leanne right here.

Siannise Fudge

The wonder marketing consultant is understood to her mates as Princess Jasmine and she or he’s heading to the villa to seek out her Aladdin.

Learn extra about Siannise right here.

Eve and Jess Gale

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are college students and VIP hostesses from London who declare they’ve the “ultimate girl code” – however will they when the competitors begins?

Learn extra about Eve and Jess right here.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna is a democratic companies officer who describes herself as “clever,” and is looking out for her very personal Jack Fincham.

Learn extra about Shaughna right here.

Sophie Piper

Rochelle Humes’ little sister, Sophie, shall be hoping to discover a boxer like Anthony Joshua within the villa, however will she be fortunate?

Learn extra about Sophie right here.

Paige Turley

Paige, who as soon as dated Lewis Capaldi, has been on TV earlier than however will it give her the sting in Love Island?

Learn extra about Paige right here.

Mike Boateng

Former footballer Mike has many well-known connections however will he hit the again of the online together with his dream woman on Love Island?

Learn extra about Mike right here.

Connor Durman

Connor is a espresso bean salesman and he shall be hoping for his personal Maya Jama when he will get in to the villa.

Learn extra about Connor right here.

Callum Jones

This scaffolder describes himself as a cheeky chap however will his persona bag him his sort on paper?

Learn extra about Callum right here.

Nas Majeed

Nas describes himself as “very different” to guys who’ve been on Love Island earlier than which may give him the sting within the competitors.

Learn extra about Nas right here.

Ollie Williams

Ollie comes from a prolific household and describes himself as an alpha male, however will he discover the love of his life?

Learn extra about Ollie right here.

The place is Winter Love Island set?

The motion will happen in a “model new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer time runs from December-March, so it needs to be sunny sufficient for all of the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed in the course of the Love Island 2019 last that the present that the winter collection shall be going down in Cape City.

Is there a trailer for Winter Love Island?

The primary teaser for Winter Love Island was unveiled throughout I’m a Superstar on 2nd December.

Anybody else prepared for some sunshine? ????????????#LoveIsland #WinterIsDumped @loveisland pic.twitter.com/6YKHMDpnyu — ITV2 (@itv2) December 2, 2019

A promo was launched a couple of days later, narrated by Ian Stirling, naturally.

Nevertheless, ITV has now confirmed that they’ve since pulled the promo following Caroline Flack’s arrest.

Will Iain Sterling be narrating the present?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling has confirmed he may even be again to offer his witticisms for collection six.

Talking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast.Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

When do purposes open for Winter Love Island?

Functions for the primary Love Island of 2020 are closed as of 30th November 2019.

The brand new collection is reportedly going to have a smaller solid than Love Island 2019, with the casting workforce already approaching potential Islanders.

One man claimed he was approached by somebody from ITV whereas at a pool celebration in Spain, who mentioned they have been on the lookout for extra distinct persona sorts on the present.

“I was asked if I was single and they showed me credentials from ITV2,” he advised The Solar. “I was a bit nervous about giving my name so they then showed me an email where they’d been asked to find ‘types’. On there, it listed twins, goth girls and Essex lads.”

Additional experiences declare that casting administrators are additionally looking out for “a male virgin, a female stripper, and someone related to the royal family”, in addition to “a rock chick, a girl with tattoos and a male surfer dude”.

Assume you match the invoice and need to give Love Island 2020 a shot? Right here’s some recommendation from former Islanders…

Although be warned – solely six of this yr’s 36 Islanders made it to the present via its software course of – the remaining 30 have been put ahead by administration, or scouted by casting groups.

Will there be a Love Island Winter dwell stream?

Unlikely. While the present streams dwell by way of ITV Hub concurrently with its TV broadcast, there are at the moment no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a dwell feed from the villa (much like the one Large Brother had in its heyday). Learn what the producers needed to say about it right here.

Will there nonetheless be a summer time Love Island on ITV2?

Sure, there’ll. This collection is an extra model of the present, not a alternative for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. Briefly, there’s going to be quite a lot of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island will launch on Sunday 12th January and proceed weeknights and Sundays on ITV2