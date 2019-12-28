When is Wisting on TV? What’s it about?

Following the success of The Killing and The Woman with the Dragon Tattoo, Scandinavian noir is all the fashion. So for extra moody drama with morally complicated characters within the bitter Norwegian panorama, look no additional than Wisting.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to know…

When is Wisting on TV?

Wisting kicks off with a double-bill at 9pm on Saturday, 28th December on BBC 4, having initially aired in Norway again in April 2019.

What’s Wisting about?

Meet William Wisting – an empathetic, meticulous and relentless detective who can seize probably the most hardened of criminals however can’t handle a contented household life. When two mysterious deaths interrupt his Christmas, Wisting should tackle two of probably the most tough circumstances of his profession, together with an American serial killer getting dangerously near his journalist daughter’s information story…

At 1,000,000 per episode, Wisting is the largest and costliest drama ever to be produced in Norway, with a transatlantic and household angle which helps separate it from the deluge of Scandi-noir.

Is Wisting based mostly on a e book?

Sure – the sequence relies on The Caveman and The Looking Canine, two of the Wisting novels by Jørn Lier Horst. Horst brings some authenticity to proceedings as he was once a policeman himself, and his novels have bought greater than 1,000,000 copies in Norway alone.

Who’s within the forged of Wisting?

Wisting himself is performed by Sven Nordin (Lilyhammer), with fellow Norwegian actress Thea Inexperienced Lundberg as his daughter Line.

Most recognisable actors for UK viewers, nevertheless, might be Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) and our very personal Richie Campbell (Liar) as FBI brokers who journey to Norway to assist with the case.

Is there a trailer?

Sure – and you may watch it under (with useful English subtitles):