When is Worzel Gummidge on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Traditional Jon Pertwee kids’s sitcom Worzel Gummidge is getting a reboot, with The Detectorists‘ Mackenzie Criminal now taking part in the turnip-headed scarecrow.

The brand new sequence would be the third adaptation of the traditional kids’s books by Barbara Euphan Todd, following an ITV adaptation with Physician Who star Pertwee between 1979-81, and a New Zealand spin-off in 1987-89.

Discover out every little thing you should know concerning the newest reboot beneath.

When is Worzel Gummidge on TV?

The 2 TV specials, every of them an hour lengthy, shall be proven over the Christmas interval this yr on BBC One.

Worzel Gummidge: The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook will air on Thursday 26th December at 6.20pm.

Worzel Gummidge: The Inexperienced Man will air on Friday 27th December at 7pm.

What’s the Worzel Gummidge reboot about?

Worzel Gummidge first appeared in Todd’s books in 1936, a couple of scarecrow who got here to life on Scatterbrook Farm and befriended the native kids.

The primary episode of the reboot is known as ‘The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook’, and can see Worzel encounter shocked kids Susan and John for the primary time.

Episode two is known as ‘The Green Man’, concerning the creator of scarecrows who’s dismayed to find that Worzel is associating with people.

The 2 episodes had been penned by Criminal himself, who stated, “I’m thrilled to be again working with the BBC and plenty of members of the Detectorists workforce to deliver Worzel Gummidge to a brand new technology of viewers and reintroduce him to outdated mates.

“Adapting Barbara Euphan Todd’s books into these two films has been a joy and I’ve completely fallen for her charming, irreverent scarecrow.”

Who’s within the solid?

Mackenzie Criminal, of The Detectorists, The Workplace and Pirates of the Caribbean fame, is starring in addition to writing and directing.

The supporting solid is stuffed filled with comedy legends, together with Michael Palin, Zoë Wanamaker, Steve Pemberton and Vicki Pepperdine.

The Windsors star Pepperdine shall be taking part in Aunt Sally, a job made well-known by Sherlock’s Una Stubbs within the 1979 sequence.

Palin shall be taking part in the titular Inexperienced Man in episode two, the identical episode that can see Wanamaker play eccentric aristocrat Woman Bloomsbury Barton.

Palin stated: “It’s a lovely part for me, but the whole script is very memorable and touching, and very funny too. It quite skilfully weaves in something for everybody all the time.”

Wanamaker added: “The whole thing is so charming and inventive. It’s the sort of thing I’d watch. I’m sure it will be a huge success.”

Benidorm actor Steve Pemberton shall be taking part in native farmer Mr Braithwaite, with India Brown (Hetty Feather) and Thierry Wickens (making his TV debut) are taking part in kids Susan and John.

Is there a trailer?

Sure! You’ll be able to check out the primary trailer for the reboot beneath…

Worzel Gummidge will air on BBC1 this Christmas