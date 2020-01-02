When is You season 3 on Netflix? What will happen and who is in the cast?

Get obsessed once more with You, the shock breakout hit based mostly on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. With a second season about to drop on Netflix, we’ve stalked all the data we might on season three…

When is You season three on Netflix?

Count on season three of You a 12 months or so after the second season – so late 2020 or early 2021.

What’s going to occur in You season three?

You follows bookstore supervisor Joe Goldberg, who falls for aspiring author Beck and shortly develops a harmful obsession together with her.

Lead actor Penn Badgley let slip third season was possible throughout an interview with Leisure Tonight.

Whereas discussing Love’s stunning actions throughout the season finale, Badgley stated “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!”

When pressed additional on a 3rd season, he stated: “Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?”

Each seasons one and two have been based mostly on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, however her third guide is but to be launched. It’s unknown it’s going to adapt parts of the unreleased novel, or if the present will forge its personal path.

**WARNING: comprises spoilers for You season two**

You season two had fairly the shock ending – whereas Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Our bodies reveals that Joe’s girlfriend Love has a darkish facet, the TV sequence had her go so far as homicide each Delilah and Candace.

Season three seems to see the murderous couple come to phrases with this revelation – in addition to a sure shock being pregnant. The present appears to trace that Joe and Love will try to change into a cheerful household unit, although we’re positive some killing goes to get in the way in which ultimately…

Who’s within the forged of You season three?

The one confirmed forged thus far is Gossip Woman’s Penn Badgley as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill Home) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn.