When is You season 3 on Netflix? What will happen and who is in the cast?

Get obsessed yet again with You, the shock breakout hit primarily based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. With a second season having simply dropped Netflix, right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to learn about a doable third season…

You season 2 assessment: The return of Netflix’s enjoyably trashy thriller

When is You season three on Netflix?

Anticipate season three of You a 12 months or so after the second season – so late 2020 or early 2021.

What’s going to occur in You season three?

You follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops harmful obsessions with younger ladies – within the first season, aspiring author Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and within the second, aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti)

**WARNING: incorporates spoilers for You season two**

You season two had fairly the shock ending – whereas Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Our bodies reveals that Joe’s girlfriend Love has a darkish facet, the TV collection had her go so far as homicide each Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).

Season three appears to see the murderous couple come to phrases with this revelation – in addition to a sure shock being pregnant. The present appears to trace that Joe and Love will try to grow to be a cheerful household unit, although we’re positive some killing goes to get in the way in which finally…

Lead actor Badgley let slip third season was possible throughout an interview with Leisure Tonight.

Whereas discussing Love’s stunning actions throughout the season two finale, Badgley mentioned “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!”

When pressed additional on a 3rd season, he mentioned: “Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?”

In the meantime Showrunner Patrick Gamble advised Leisure Weekly, “The stakes are fairly excessive. I’ve so many questions on Love’s mom who’s extremely within the image on the finish of the season, like how a lot she actually is aware of about her youngsters.

“We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

Each seasons one and two had been primarily based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, however her third guide is but to be launched. It’s unknown it would adapt parts of the unreleased novel, or if the present will forge its personal path.

Who’s within the solid of You season three?

The one confirmed solid to date is Gossip Lady’s Penn Badgley as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill Home) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn.