When is You season 3 on Netflix? What will happen and who is in the cast?

Get obsessed yet again with You, the shock breakout hit based mostly on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. With a second season having simply dropped Netflix, right here’s every part you should find out about season three…

You season 2 overview: The return of Netflix’s enjoyably trashy thriller

When is You season three on Netflix?

You has formally been renewed for a 3rd season, consisting of ten episodes set to debut on Netflix in 2021.

Breaking: You’ll return for a 3rd season. As in, the present. Known as You. Not *you*. You realize? — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) January 14, 2020

What’s going to occur in You season three?

You follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops harmful obsessions with younger ladies – within the first season, aspiring author Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and within the second, aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti)

**WARNING: incorporates spoilers for You season two**

You season two had fairly the shock ending – whereas Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Our bodies reveals that Joe’s girlfriend Love has a darkish facet, the TV sequence had her go so far as homicide each Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).

Season three seems to be to see the murderous couple come to phrases with this revelation – in addition to a sure shock being pregnant. The present appears to trace that Joe and Love will try and grow to be a contented household unit, although we’re positive some killing goes to get in the way in which finally…

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Lead actor Badgley let slip third season was seemingly throughout an interview with Leisure Tonight.

Whereas discussing Love’s surprising actions in the course of the season two finale, Badgley stated “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!”

When pressed additional on a 3rd season, he stated: “Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?”

In the meantime Showrunner Patrick Gamble instructed Leisure Weekly, “The stakes are fairly excessive. I’ve so many questions on Love’s mom who’s extremely within the image on the finish of the season, like how a lot she actually is aware of about her youngsters.

“We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

Each seasons one and two had been based mostly on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, however her third e book is but to be launched. It’s unknown it would adapt parts of the unreleased novel, or if the present will forge its personal path.

The perfect TV reveals to look at on Netflix

Who’s within the solid of You season three?

The one confirmed solid to this point is Gossip Lady’s Penn Badgley as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill Home) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn.