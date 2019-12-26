When is You season 3 on Netflix? What will happen and who is in the cast?

Get obsessed another time with You, the shock breakout hit based mostly on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. With a second season about to drop on Netflix, we’ve stalked all the data we might on season three…

You star Elizabeth Lail needed a unique ending for Beck – as a result of she’s “tired” of TV exhibits with feminine victims

When is You season three on Netflix?

Anticipate season three of You a 12 months or so after the second season – so late 2020 or early 2021.

What is going to occur in You season three?

You follows bookstore supervisor Joe Goldberg, who falls for aspiring author Beck and rapidly develops a harmful obsession along with her.

Each seasons one and two had been based mostly on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, however season three should transfer previous the supply materials and forge their very own story.

**WARNING: comprises spoilers for You season two and Hidden Our bodies**

Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Our bodies ends with Joe being accepted for his crimes by pregnant girlfriend Love, earlier than being despatched to jail. On condition that season 2 is claimed to be fairly completely different from Hidden Our bodies the present could properly not go down this route, however might imply season three might cowl Joe’s time in jail, doable launch and absolutely one other poor sufferer to obsess over.

Alternatively, the present seems to be to depart from the books and focus extra on the return of Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace as Joe seems to be to come back to phrases with what he did.

Who’s within the solid of You season three?

Gossip Woman’s Penn Badgley will star as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg, with Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill Home) additionally a probable return because the supportive Love Quinn. Ambyr Childers might additionally make a comeback as Joe’s troubled ex-girlfriend Candace.