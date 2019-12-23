When is You season two released on Netflix?

Netflix’s post-Christmas psychological thriller You supplied the right, bingeable antidote to the sugary-sweet festivities.

**WARNING: comprises spoilers for You season one**

Primarily based on the eponymous novel by Caroline Kepnes, the collection follows Joe (Gossip Woman’s Penn Badgley), a seemingly charming bookseller, whose philosophy in life appears to be that each one good issues come to those that wait, grasp the artwork of on-line stalking… and commit the occasional homicide.

After the collection ended on a cliffhanger, followers are actually eagerly anticipating season two (which was introduced earlier than the primary season even premiered). Right here’s all the things you’ll want to learn about You season two.

When is You season two launched on Netflix?

You season 2 will premiere on 26th December 2019 – glad Boxing Day!

We additionally know that filming started in February 2019…

… and as of November 2019, right here’s our official first-look picture!

Who’s within the forged for You season two?

Though Badgley is ready to return, nearly all of the forged is destined to be new after (spoiler alert!) Joe murdered his girlfriend, Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who he had been stalking for all the collection.

The following season can be set in LA, with model new actors.

Becoming a member of the primary forged because the collection’ new feminine lead is Haunting of Hill Home‘s Victoria Pedretti. She is set to play Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who’s working an unfulfilling job and who’s disenchanted with social media. She’s additionally grieving, and when she meets Joe in LA she senses that he too has misplaced somebody.

Pedretti additionally stars in Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, taking part in Manson cult member Lulu.

Additional forged for season two consists of Melanie Discipline as Dawn, “a stay at home mommy blogger raising a toddler,” and Marielle Scott as her companion Lucy, an “edgy-chic literary agent” with a deadpan sense of humour.

Then there’s Magda Apanowicz as Sandy, “a woman from Joe’s past,” and Charlie Barnett, who stars as Gabe – finest buddy of Victoria Pedretti’s character Love Quinn.

The function of Love’s brother Forty Quinn can be performed by James Scully, described as “confident, opinionated and privileged – at his best, a charming buddy; at his worst, a razor-sharp bully.”

In the meantime, Jane the Virgin actress Jenna Ortega will star as a youngster known as Ellie.

What’s going to occur in You season two?

Season one follows Joe, who stalks after which dates Beck, an NYU grad scholar and aspiring author. Issues rapidly get darkish and ultimately Beck and her buddy Peach are killed — whereas a 3rd lady, Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), presumed useless for all the collection, rocks as much as Joe’s bookstore very a lot alive.

In an interview with HEARALPUBLICIST, Elizabeth Lail defined that in her first audition, she had no concept about her character Beck’s final destiny. “I was like, oh this is a little love story! And then, in between – from that audition to my callback – I read the book,” she mentioned. “And just the whole time, I was like, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ I really had no idea until then. And even until the very end of the book, I never saw it going that way.”

“I am sad to not continue that journey with him,” The actress admitted. “But it’s only him, and I think they’re shooting it in LA, and so nothing will be the same. Hardly anything. It’ll be a whole other story.”

Whereas season two will see Joe try to flee his previous by heading to LA, it appears a few of his actions will proceed to hang-out him. Talking concerning the plot for season two, showrunner Gamble instructed The Hollywood Reporter: “If you look at every act of violence that he [Joe] does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him.”

Gamble added: “Part of the fun of continuing the story is that the loose ends from Joe’s past are still dangling and could come back to him at anytime. He is very worried about the fact that Peach Salinger’s family has hired people to investigate her alleged suicide, and there is evidence potentially still at her house from season one.”

Is there a trailer for You season two?

Sure, take a look at the full-length trailer beneath…