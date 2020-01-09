When Kapil Sharma forced Yuzvendra Chahal to open up on stealing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma’s bat

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla will quickly seem on The Kapil Sharma Present. The favored TV host will probably be seen pushing him onerous to disclose some fascinating tidbits about his profitable profession within the cricket world.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla, who has represented India in lots of Worldwide matches, are recognized for his or her distinctive leg-spinning expertise. These much-celebrated cricketers from the Indian workforce would be the particular visitors on the upcoming episode on The Kapil Sharma Present.

Attention-grabbing revelations

Kapil Sharma will probably be seen welcoming the 2 and forcing them to make some fascinating revelations of their profession within the cricket world. Be it the locker room conversations or enjoyable details from the cricket pitch, they may let the cat out of the bag. Along with being a visible retreat, the episode may also be a curler coaster trip of sods.

Yuzvendra Chahal began his profession with being a batsman and ultimately turned out to make his title within the checklist of quickest bowlers. He additionally revealed that he performed few matches in IPL as a batsman. Kapil Sharma pushed him to spill the beans on why he by no means makes use of his personal bat and steals Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli’s bat throughout matches.

Speaking about it, Yuzvendra Chahal says, “Yes! This is true. When the bats are distributed amongst the players they are distributed according to their batting talents. I always observe who has got the lightest weight bat and I usually use their bat. Now, even players are sure and prepared that I will take their bat. Mai mauka dekh ke halka bat maar leta hoon (Laughs).”

Yuzvendra Chahal hails from a farmer’s household, however he says that he hardly ever helped his father in farming. When requested in regards to the purpose, he opened up about his younger wrestle days and shared how he used to journey miles to follow in a well-maintained pitch, he shares,

“I belong to a farmers’ family and started playing at a very early age. I used to travel almost 7 to 8 kms daily on the bicycle to go for practice sessions, hence couldn’t help my father in farming. After a certain point of time, he made a pitch in our farm which made it convenient for me to play and devote time at home,” Yuzvendra Chahal advised Kapil Sharma.