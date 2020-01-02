When Kent was the Klondike of coal: This intriguing slice of social history is a reminder

By Nick Rennison For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:01 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:27 EST, 2 January 2020

IN BLACK AND WHITE

by Peter Williams (PWTV £14.99, obtainable on Amazon)

‘Kent, sir — everyone is aware of Kent,’ Mr Jingle famous in Charles Dickens’s The Pickwick Papers, ‘apples, cherries, hops and ladies.’ Almost 200 years later, the agricultural picture of Kent because the ‘Backyard of England’ persists.

Even those that dwell there do not all the time recall that the county as soon as had an industrial heartland — the Kent Coalfield.

This intriguing slice of social historical past by Peter Williams, stuffed with private testimony from ex-miners and their households, is a well-written reminder.

In quest of work: Kent attracted jobless miners. Miners arrived in Kent from throughout Britain — Scotland, South Wales, Yorkshire

At present, Eurostar trains journey at pace by way of the Kent countryside, however it was a failed try within the 1880s to construct a Channel tunnel that was the rationale coal was found within the county.

Equipment made redundant when the tunnel mission was deserted was turned to a brand new use. Boring down 2,221 ft into land close to Dover, a seam of coal 4 ft thick was found.

By the point of WWI, there have been three working pits. A lot of the event was finished by an unscrupulous businessman named Arthur Burr who did not permit three bankruptcies in his early profession to face in the way in which of his willpower to make cash out of the coal.

Burr died in 1919, simply after being declared bankrupt for a fourth time, however the coalfield was established.

IN BLACK AND WHITE by Peter Williams (PWTV £14.99, obtainable on Amazon)

Its heyday started in 1926, after the Normal Strike, when males elsewhere within the nation misplaced their jobs. Out-of-work miners converged on Kent, travelling by bicycle and on foot. Many walked tons of of miles.

One miner recalled a person who tramped all the way in which from Durham, taking seven weeks to do it.

He started a job on the Kent pit in the future. ‘He sat down at 2 o’clock and mentioned, ‘I do really feel unhealthy’ and the following factor there was, he simply keeled over — as useless as doornails.’

Miners arrived in Kent from throughout Britain — Scotland, South Wales, Yorkshire.

It was ‘just like the Klondike’, one mentioned. They weren’t all the time greeted with enthusiasm by the locals. Landladies put indicators within the home windows of lodging-houses which learn: ‘No miners, no canine, no kids’.

Complete new cities had been proposed to accommodate them, however just one, Aylesham, was ever constructed. Incomers from everywhere in the nation introduced their very own methods of talking: the ‘Aylesham accent’ is markedly totally different to that of the remainder of Kent.

The brand new city had mod cons unknown to the miners from the north.

One man, interviewed by Williams, recalled how his father could not imagine that scorching water got here out of a faucet in his new dwelling.

‘And the electrical gentle; individuals used to change them on and off on a regular basis, like a disco. It had by no means been like that up north.’

The Kent Coalfield flourished by way of WWII and survived the primary few many years that adopted, however its story was dropped at an finish by the miners’ strike of the 1980s. The final coal from the final pit in Kent was dropped at the floor in 1989.

One of many former miners who witnessed the demolition of the pithead described it as ‘like being on the funeral of an outdated buddy’. Peter Williams has written a worthy obituary for a now-vanished trade.