When Madhuri Dixit approached producers to cast rumored ex Ajay Jadeja

Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja

Bollywood actresses and their amorous affairs with cricketers are usually not a factor of at the moment. It prevails from the time veteran actress Sharmila Tagore obtained married to Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Relationships within the glamour trade are fairly fickle. Some final eternally, some do not. The 80s and 90s was a golden period for the trade with budding romances to some ugly breakups.

However Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajay Jadeja’s relationship was a lot talked about at the moment. On one aspect was Bollywood’s ‘dhak dhak’ lady Madhuri Dixit and on the opposite was good-looking Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja who had feminine followers loopy for him.

Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja Love story

All of it started when Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja noticed one another for the primary time throughout photoshoot that they shot collectively and since then gossips started of the 2 relationship one another. Although Madhuri was linked up together with her co-stars like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt earlier however she was head over heels in love with Ajay Jadeja.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit approached producers to solid Ajay Jadeja in motion pictures

Reviews counsel, whereas the 2 dated, Ajay had expressed his need to work in movies and Madhuri being one of many topmost actresses of the time started pitching boyfriend Ajay’s title to producers. However quickly after, their relationship took a dramatic flip when Ajay Jadeja’s efficiency on the sector started dropping its grip and the cricketer suffered a serious downfall in his profession that lasted for lengthy.

Ajay Jadeja was from a royal household

A number of reviews say that Ajay Jadeja belonged to a royal household whereas Madhuri Dixit got here from a middle-class Brahmin family and so Ajay’s dad and mom by no means favoured Madhuri nor accepted of their son marrying a middle-class lady.

The Climax of the story

Amidst all this got here the ultimate blow that separated the love birds eternally, within the yr 1999 Ajay Jadeja was discovered responsible within the match-fixing with cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. This information shocked the nation. Although Madhuri’s dad and mom by no means opposed her relationship with Ajay Jadeja, after listening to the information they by no means allowed their daughter to have any additional involvement within the relationship. It was then when Madhuri determined to interrupt all ties with Ajay Jadeja and flew all the way down to the USA the place she met Dr. Shriram Nene with whom the actress obtained married.