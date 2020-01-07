When Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan dream with Vijay, Mahesh Babu shattered, Murugadoss’ long-time wish sprouted up

AR Murugadoss speech at Darbar pre-release occasion in Hyderabad













Movie trade is thought for uncertainties. Surprises and shocks are the 2 faces of the identical coin within the movie trade. Not all of the introduced films will see the sunshine of the day and there are movies, after an extended pre-production works, fail to take off. One such instance is Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which was speculated to star Thalapathy Vijay, Mahesh Babu and Chiyaan Vikram.

The three stars had given their consent to work on Ponniyin Selvan, but it surely had did not materialise owing to price range points. Now, AR Murugadoss has spoken about how this dropped film paved approach to fulfil his long-time dream.

How Mani Ratnam’s modified plans on Ponniyin Selvan with Vijay and Mahesh Babu turned out to be a blessing for AR Murugadoss.PR Handout

Mani Ratnam’s Loss is ARM’s Achieve

In an interview, AR Murugadoss has revealed that Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar (SAC) had approached him after Ponniyin Selvan was dropped. The director stated that he was busy with the post-production works of his 7Aum Arivu. “SAC sir called me and told me that he wants to meet me. He wanted to come to my place as I would be busy with work,” he says.

From Mani Ratnam Blessings I Acquired Vijay’s Dates

The Dheena director stated, “I didn’t tell him where I am and asked me again ‘where should I meet him.’ Finally, he asked me to come to his office in Saligramam. He was the head of the Directors’ Association then. So, I had gone with the belief that he might have called me to discuss about some issues related to the union, but to my surprise he told me ‘from Mani Ratnam blessings I got Vijay’s dates.’ I didn’t get what he was saying. So he told me that Mani Ratnam sir’s Ponniyin Selvan was not happening and his son had asked him to use his dates,”

Akshay Kumar, the First Selection

The filmmaker says that SA Chandrasekhar had needed to make a movie on his Ghilli Productions and requested whether or not he had any script prepared for Vijay. “I had narrated the Thuppakki script till the interval for Akshay Kumar after completing Ghajini. So, I told SA Chandrasekhar sir that I have the script ready for the first half and having an outline of the second half,” he added.

After Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan with Vijay, Mahesh Babu and Vikram was dropped, AR Murugadoss obtained a name to direct Thalapathy.PR Handout

AR Murugadoss was involved as a result of Vijay don’t approve any movie with out listening to full story, however SA Chandrasekhar took the accountability of convincing his son. Later, they met in a lodge for the story narration.

How Thalapathy and SAC Reacted to Shootout Scene?

He continues, “I began narrating the story and so they each loved the humour and all of the scenes in it. I accomplished the narration with the 12-man shootout scene adopted by the interval block. And Vijay sir held my palms tightly and SAC sir hugged me tightly. They instructed me ‘we’re doing the movie.’

The director claims about Vijay’s curiosity to listen to the second half. Though AR Murugadoss was occupied with the works associated to 7aum Arivu, he didn’t need to lose the chance and narrated the remaining half in simply seven days.

Nonetheless, SA Chandrasekhar didn’t produce the movie, however Kalaippuli S Thanu took over the venture.