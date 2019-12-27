“When Rahul Gandhi Was Congress President, He Spoke Lies”: BJP

“When Rahul Gandhi was Congress president, he would speak lies all the time”: Prakash Javadekar (File)

New Delhi:

The BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his declare that the Nationwide Inhabitants Register is a “tax” on the poor and mentioned he’s the “liar of the year” for his feedback which have “embarrassed” folks and his Congress social gathering.

Senior BJP chief and Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of making an attempt to fan instability within the nation however asserted that persons are with the federal government on the brand new citizenship regulation and NPR.

The NPR doesn’t contain any financial transaction and its information is used to determine the poor in order that authorities welfare schemes might attain the focused folks, he mentioned.

The same train was undertaken in 2010 as nicely, he mentioned.

“When Rahul Gandhi was Congress president, he would say anything and speak lies all the time. Now he is no longer president but continues to speak lies. If there were a category of the liar of the year, he would be its recipient. His comments used to embarrass his family. His lies now embarrass his party and entire country,” Mr Javadekar informed reporters.