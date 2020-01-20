When Sunil Chhetri, Wife Sonam Hosted Kohli, Anushka For Dinner

Virat Kohli celebrated his crew’s collection victory over Australia in particular firm. Virat Kohli, accompanied by his spouse and actor Anushka Sharma, had dinner along with his footballing counterpart Sunil Chhetri and his spouse Sonam Bhattacharjee at their house in Bengaluru. Sonam took to Instagram to share a photograph of the 2 on Sunday with a stunning caption that captured simply how a lot they loved one another’s firm. “No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!” she captioned the picture.

“We had such a beautiful evening that don’t be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time,” Anushka Sharma commented on the image.

Kohli shares a detailed bond with Sunil Chhetri. He has usually taken to social media to induce followers to point out help to the Indian soccer crew. When in 2018 Chhetri tweeted a video making an enchantment to followers to show up within the stadium to observe the crew, Kohli adopted it up with a Twitter video of his personal resonating the identical message.

Kohli performed a vital knock on Sunday on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, scoring a 91-ball 88 as India chased down 287 to beat Australia within the collection decider.

It was Kohli’s second half-century of the match and he was named participant of the collection for his contributions as India gained the collection 2-1.

India will subsequent journey to New Zealand, the place they are going to play the hosts in 5 T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Exams.