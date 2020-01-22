When Sushant Rajput lifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: I feared what she might say [Throwback]

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘everlasting love’













If any individual tells you that he/she isn’t obsessed about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, then belief us, it’s the greatest lie that you’ve ever heard. Ever since Aishwarya received the pretigious Miss World 1994 pageant, she made everybody’s coronary heart beat quicker and slower on the identical time. Her magnificence and intelligence stole tens of millions of hearts and shortly grew to become essentially the most fascinating girl on this planet.

Many individuals dream about her, admire her, wish to be round her, however there are just a few fortunate ones who get an opportunity to remain near her. And one such fortunate admirer was Sushant Singh Rajput who not simply went on to bag a chance with Aishwarya but in addition had a privilege to carry her up.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Aishwarya Rai BachchanInstagram

Earlier than changing into family together with his position of Manav in TV present Pavitra Rishta, Sushant had been part of Bollywood choreographer Shaimak Davar’s dance troupe. In 2006, Sushant had flown to London with the troupe to carry out on the London Commonwealth Video games.

Aishwarya puzzled why Sushant was not placing her down

Coincidentally, Aishwarya Rai was additionally there to carry out on the closing ceremony. And since there was a requirement on the technical within the dance act, Shiamak requested his boys to step in who can be keen to rehearse with Aishwarya. And Sushant, being ardent admirer, could not let this chance slip from his fingers.

Aishwarya Rai BachchanOccasions Of India

“As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I’m not putting her down,” Sushant Singh Rajput narrated the incident with Aishwarya on dance actuality present Zara Nackhe Dikha 2 in 2010.

He continued, “Always quick to think on her feet, Ash improvised a few steps. Wanting to escape from the taunts of his fellow dancers, I immediately disappeared after the performance got over. I feared what she might say. However Aishwarya is a wonderful person and took it all sportingly.”

Will Sushant carry Aishwarya on this age?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes 2019 pink carpet.Twitter / RCFA

When Sushant was requested if he would like to carry Aishwarya once more on this age, he smiled and stated that he may not do the carry however wish to do a movie the place Aishwarya performs his elder sister. And if ever he wish to dance with, he would select Katrina Kaif as his dance companion.

Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s efficiency at Commonwealth Video games with Sushant as background dancer: