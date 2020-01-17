When Thala Ajith’s daughter Anoushka nestled in Thalapathy Vijay’s arms [VIDEO]

The brand new virus detected in China













Here’s a video for the followers of Ajith and Vijay which may make them overlook their variations and unite them at the very least for a couple of minutes. A uncommon gem of a clip is now getting a number of consideration from the Tamil cine-goers the place Thala and Thalapathy are seen collectively and bonding large time with their households.

Ajith and Vijay.PR Handout

The Uncommon Union at Arjun Pandian’s Birthday

Apparently, the celebrities had attended the birthday celebration of late Tamil actor Arun Pandian. The clip reveals Ajith and his spouse Shalini with their daughter coming into the venue. They had been greeted by lots of their well-wishers. [Crawl down to watch the video]

In a matter of minutes, Vijay together with his spouse Sangeetha seem within the video and the star pose collectively for a digital camera. Quickly, Ajith’s daughter Anoushka is in Thalapathy’s arms.

In the identical clip, Shalini and Sangeetha are seen collectively having a dialog like apparently like shut buddies and Thalapathy makes an attempt to garner Child Anoushka’s consideration, later.

It’s an previous video which may show once more that the actors will not be enemies somewhat mates in real-life. So, this clip ought to make the followers, who have interaction in war-of-words typically on social media websites over trivial points, realise that preventing on social media via abuses won’t have an effect on anybody, however solely themselves as their treasured time is wasted.

12-year previous Anoushka is doing her education in Chennai.

Ajith’s Subsequent Film

On the work entrance, Ajith has teamed up with H Vinoth once more after hit movie Nerkonda Paarvai. Their upcoming movie is titled Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor. The taking pictures of the Tamil movie is in progress and it’ll hit the screens later this 12 months.

Vijay’s Subsequent Film

Thalapathy Vijay is engaged on his upcoming movie titled Grasp, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie, which has Malavika Mohanan within the feminine lead, is scheduled for launch in April.