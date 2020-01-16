When to expect Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon

Recreation of Thrones could also be over, however we’re removed from performed with Westeros.

HBO have formally ordered a full prequel sequence titled Home of the Dragon, set roughly 300 years earlier than the occasions of the unique present and telling the story of Home Targaryen, the royal line which incorporates Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. This information comes shortly after they pulled the plug on a second Thrones prequel set hundreds of years earlier from producer Jane Goldman, which filmed a pilot starring John Simm and Naomi Watts.

Previous to the title reveal, Martin wrote on his weblog: “The present stirring up all of the web headlines proper now is without doubt one of the different [successor shows]. Additionally a prequel. Set hundreds of years after Jane [Goldman]’s present within the historical past of Westeros.

“And yes, it is based on material from one of my books,” he added, particularly referring to his non-narrative faux-history novel Fireplace & Blood, which poses as a chronicle of Westeros’ first dragon-riding Kings.

With Home of the Dragon now formally on the way in which, right here’s all the things we all know in regards to the upcoming sequence.

When will the Recreation of Thrones prequel Home of the Dragon be on TV?

At the moment, that is a way off. HBO have made a sequence order so manufacturing will start to ramp up quickly, however on the time of writing the present has but to even set a principal forged.

In an interview with Deadline, President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys estimated an air date someday in 2022, however couldn’t be any extra particular than that.

Nonetheless, we do already know the place the 10-episode sequence will air within the UK – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, the identical place that aired Recreation of Thrones, with the broadcaster re-upping its cope with HBO after Home of the Dragon’s announcement.

To catch up, you’ll be able to watch Recreation of Thrones seasons 1 – Eight on Amazon Prime right this moment or on NOW TV when it turns into accessible. It’s also possible to purchase the DVD boxset for seasons 1-Eight on Amazon for £99.99.

Will any Recreation of Thrones characters return?

Most likely not – until the Night time King or some Youngsters of the Forest make a cameo.

The sequence is supposedly set 300 years earlier than the occasions of Recreation of Thrones, that means that not one of the characters we’ve grown to know and love would seem.

Nonetheless, if the sequence does adapt the interval in Westerosi historical past that it’s rumoured to, we are going to see the ancestors of the Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons and different households that we’re extra aware of – in addition to Aegon “the Conqueror” Targaryen and his sister-wives Rhaenys and Visenya, all of whom had been talked about commonly within the sequence.

And there’s one acquainted face that we would seen once more – that of famously giant dragon Balerion the Black Dread, Aegon’s mount whose cranium resided within the dungeon’s of King’s Touchdown all through most of Recreation of Thrones. Although he might need just a little bit extra pores and skin on his bones…

What’s going to the Recreation of Thrones Targaryen prequel be about?

The time interval rumoured for the prequel – round 300 years earlier than the occasions of Recreation of Thrones – places it proper within the time when Aegon Targaryen first flew his dragons to Westeros and named himself king, kicking off a bloody (and fiery) warfare that ended with the forming of the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms (give or take Dorne for a number of years).

With that in thoughts, it appears seemingly that the sequence would concern itself with Aegon’s so-called Struggle of Conquest, although it may very well be that the drama will start a while earlier than that to determine how and why he got here to his formidable coup.

Alternatively, it’s potential that the Targaryen Civil Struggle – often known as the Dance of Dragons – would be the focus of the prequel. EW appears to assume so, although the timeline doesn’t fairly line up.

Thrones writer George R.R. Martin mentioned: “For what it’s value, those that have learn Fireplace & Blood will realise it incorporates sufficient supplies for a dozen reveals.

“I can say that there will likely be dragons. Everybody else has mentioned that, so why not me?”

Whereas the particular plot particulars are but to be nailed down, we do know that the Targaryen household will likely be entrance and centre all through.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, mentioned after the present’s announcement: “The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

We’ve gone right into a bit extra depth about potential storylines right here…

Who’s making the sequence?

George RR Martin, who wrote the unique A Tune of Ice and Fireplace e-book sequence that Recreation of Thrones relies on, has been engaged on the sequence with Ryan Condal, the creator of sci-fi TV sequence Colony.

“[The series] has a script and a bible, and both of them are terrific, first rate, exciting,” Martin mentioned. “They’re the work of Ryan Condal.”

“He’s a helluva strong writer, and a huge fan of A Song of Ice and Fire, Dunk & Egg, and Westeros in general. I’ve loved working with him, and if the Seven Gods and HBO are kind, I hope to keep on working with him for years to come on this new successor show.”

Director Miguel Sapochnik may also function co-showrunner with Condal, and has been tapped to direct the primary episode in addition to a number of others, having beforehand helmed prolific Recreation of Thrones chapters together with Battle of the Bastards and Winds of Winter.

Common Recreation of Thrones author Bryan Cogman reportedly labored on an earlier model of the concept has now been shelved.

Who’s within the forged?

At the moment unknown, however we’re most likely in search of platinum blondes OR folks with some stable wig expertise. And whoever they’re, we’re positive they’ll be hitting up Emilia Clarke for some dragon-riding suggestions quickly…

