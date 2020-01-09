When two zoos went to war: Separated by the Berlin Wall, the men were bitter rivals

HISTORY

THE ZOOKEEPERS’ WAR

by J.W. Mohnhaupt (S&S £18.99, 272 pp)

This is a story from the Chilly Conflict that is little-known however deserves to not be.

After World Conflict II, as you recognize, Berlin was break up into two. West Berlin was beneath the management of the Allies, whereas East Berlin was beneath the Soviet yoke, and an altogether greyer and extra menacing place.

Berlin as a complete, in fact, was embedded in East Germany, so West Berlin was related to the remainder of West Germany solely by street, rail and air. What a weird state of affairs it should have been.

However think about if you happen to had been a zookeeper on the time. Think about if you happen to had been one among two zookeepers, one in West Berlin and one in East Berlin. And picture if you happen to had been one among two zookeepers who, for purely temperamental causes, hated one another’s guts.

Guide reveal the 2 zookeepers positioned in each East and West Berlin who hated one another’s guts

Berlin Zoo, because it initially was, was a vacationer attraction of legend and far cherished by the town’s inhabitants. Like a lot of the town, the zoo was horribly broken within the warfare, and one of many metropolis’s first priorities afterwards was to rebuild and restock it.

The issue was, the zoo was in West Berlin. And earlier than the Berlin Wall was constructed, East Berliners had been nonetheless travelling throughout the border in big numbers to go to it, which irritated the East Berlin authorities inordinately.

In order that they determined they wanted their very own zoo. Thus the Tierpark (actually, ‘animal park’) got here into being. It used the transformed grounds of a big home fallen into disrepair, and was a number of occasions the scale of the poor, shrunken, city West Berlin Zoo — it was a zoo for the brand new post-war order.

There was no cash, there have been no uncooked supplies, and there weren’t that many animals, however the Tierpark one way or the other received what it required to launch, perform and develop.

East German zookeeper, Heinrich Dathe (pictured), was a barely older man in a rush. Their mutual detestation is the theme of this ebook

It thus attracted the hordes of holiday makers it wanted, lots of them curious West Berliners who travelled in the other way to see the brand new place.

The irony is that within the 1950s, when all this was occurring, the 2 zoos’ keepers had received on quite nicely. Then the incumbent in West Berlin was changed, and the brand new keeper, Heinz-Georg Klos, was a unique type of fish.

He was a younger man in a rush, whereas his East German counterpart, Heinrich Dathe, was a barely older man in a rush. Their mutual detestation is the theme of this ebook.

If one received a rhino, the opposite one needed a rhino. Dathe could not get any apes, so Klos spent a fortune constructing an ape home. And so forth.

Zookeeping seems to be a difficult enterprise. On one hand it’s important to be an internationalist, reaching out with the hand of friendship to your fellows abroad, to be able to safe the very best animals in your zoo.

Berlin Zoo, because it initially was, was a vacationer attraction of legend and far cherished by the town’s inhabitants

On the opposite, it is canine eat canine. Klos realized this the arduous approach when he secured an antelope from a zookeeper he knew in Frankfurt with out wanting on the animal upfront.

‘Grzimek absolutely would not make the most of him, Klos thought; they had been mates. When the antelope arrived, nonetheless, it was lacking half its decrease jaw.’

In 1962, U.S. lawyer basic Robert F. Kennedy visited West Berlin and introduced a bald eagle, which he named ‘Willy Brandt’ in honour of the town’s mayor.

East Berlin’s principal newspaper was quickly offering exhaustive protection of ‘the habits of Willy Brandt, who likes to eat useless rats’.

Sadly Willy Brandt turned out to be ‘one creaky previous chook’. He was barely in a position to swallow and his calloused claws made it unattainable to sit down on a department.

Then the incumbent in West Berlin was changed, and the brand new keeper, Heinz-Georg Klos (pictured), was a unique type of fish

The eagle died two years later, however Klos had already acquired a youthful one who was handed off as the true Willy Brandt to an unsuspecting public.

This all went on for years and years. There are additionally tales, after the Berlin Wall was constructed, of East German zookeepers hiding in moose crates to flee to the West.

And of the day in 1966 when the TV collection Flipper began operating on German tv. Out of the blue each zoo that had a dolphin was mobbed by crazed Flipper followers. And each zoo that did not regarded quite dowdy and incompetent by comparability.

When each Dathe and Klos had been of their jobs for 1 / 4 of a century, within the late 1980s, Klos purchased some new elephants and opened an elephant enclosure.

When each Dathe and Klos (pictured) had been of their jobs for 1 / 4 of a century, within the late 1980s, Klos purchased some new elephants and opened an elephant enclosure

Elephants are prized possessions in zoos, and now Klos had extra of them than Dathe (pictured)

Elephants are prized possessions in zoos, and now Klos had extra of them than Dathe.

Courtesy dictated that Dathe be invited to the opening, however when Dathe criticised the elephants for wanting ‘a bit of puny’, Klos had reached the restrict of his endurance.

‘One phrase led to a different, and finally a shoving match ensued between the 2 ageing males — neither a lot taller than 5ft 5in — proper there among the many elephants.’

J.W. Mohnhaupt is a youngish German journalist and zoo nut, and that is his first ebook to be translated (by Shelley Frisch).

At occasions it is a bit of dry and, let’s face it, Germanic, however the story he has to inform is so unusual and humorous that his deadpan fashion really fits it quite nicely.

The ebook is subtitled ‘An Unimaginable True Story From The Chilly Conflict’, and for as soon as that is no exaggeration.