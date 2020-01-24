When will Aquaman 2 be released?

It’s official – Warner Bros. is growing a sequel to the superhero motion movie Aquaman, with James Wan trying prone to return as director. That is hardly stunning, contemplating it’s the highest-grossing DC movie of all time (even topping The Darkish Knight Rises, in what you COULD name a little bit of a “sea change”), however hey – all the time good to know.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s good to know concerning the presently untitled Aquaman 2.

When will Aquaman 2 be launched?

The sequel is presently scheduled to be launched on 16th December 2022. With filming set to begin subsequent 12 months, Aquaman 2 would hit cinemas 4 years after the primary movie Aquaman – although this might all change.

“It’s all mapped out,” Momoa instructed HEARALPUBLICIST final 12 months. “But I wouldn’t say they’ve got the final script just yet.”

“That’s not filming ’til next year [2020].”

What occurred in Aquaman?

Set a while after 2017’s Justice League, Aquaman noticed Arthur try to say his future because the King of Atlantis from his brother-turned-foe Orm.

Hell-bent on igniting a warfare between these above and under sea degree, Orm enlisted the assistance of Black Manta to seal his place above the opposite underwater kings because the Ocean Grasp. The one hope being, if Arthur, all the time reluctant to recognise his duty, usurp his half-brother because the rightful King. Doing this meant buying the misplaced Trident of Atlan, an historical relic that may solely be wielded by the true king of the ocean. With it, Arthur was capable of rally the help of all forces threatening the overworld and switch them in opposition to Orm.

Nevertheless, in a post-credits scene a recovering Black Manta swore his revenge, so we doubt that is the final we’ve heard of that storyline…

Who has been solid in Aquaman 2?

Warner Bros. has but to announce the solid, however we all know that Jason Momoa is eager to reprise the function of Arthur Curry/Aquaman and you may most likely anticipate to see Amber Heard (Mera) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta). We may additionally see the return of Dolph Lundgren (as Nereus), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna) and Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko) however nothing has been formally introduced but.

Jason Momoa threatens stalling Aquaman 2 as he protests Hawaii building

Nevertheless, Ocean Grasp/Orm actor Patrick Wilson does appear to have confirmed his involvement within the sequel.

“I’m slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters],” Wilson instructed the Hollywood Reporter. “I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [James Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further.”

When will a trailer be launched?

We gained’t see a trailer till nearer to the movie’s precise launch, Warner Bros. might decide to debut it at San Diego Comedian-Con as was the case for the primary Aquaman. In any case, it’ll most likely must be after WB and DC announce the complete title (which is probably not Aquaman 2 if historical past’s any indication).

What’s going to Aquaman 2 be about?

It’ll virtually definitely see Black Manta demanding vengeance for Aquaman’s transgressions within the opening minutes of the primary movie (to not point out the remaining). Within the first movie, we solely noticed an origin story of the basic villain, so his second outing is the logical time to unleash his full potential as Aquaman’s arch-nemesis with greater than 50 years value of comics historical past to look to for inspiration.

“I can tell you that [James Wan’s] concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further,” teased Wilson.

“In fact, I need to know the whole lot, however I even have an ideal respect for him and the method to know that I’m OK staying out of it till it’s late within the sport. Generally, there’s a lot data that I don’t ask as a result of I don’t need to know, and I don’t need him to go, ‘I can’t inform you that but.’

“I have a few ideas of where Orm fits in, but I’m not gonna talk about them.”

Aquaman 2 is about to hit cinemas on 16th December 2022.