When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is formally being developed by Marvel Studios with Brie Larson eager to return as Carol Danvers.

The earlier movie was important for being the primary female-led movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, so it’s no shock that one other solo outing is being deliberate for the Avenger.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be launched?

Sadly, we do not know but because the movie’s solely within the improvement stage. Seeing as Marvel Studios have solely formally introduced one movie to launch after 2021 (Black Panther II), it’s not not possible that the sequel may begin filming subsequent 12 months for a 2022 launch, however it’s a little bit of a stretch. Particularly with all the opposite initiatives being developed similar to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three and a reboot of Blade.

What is going to Captain Marvel 2 be about?

One factor we all know: will probably be set after the primary Captain Marvel. Nevertheless, what’s nonetheless being determined is whether or not it would happen earlier than or after her second look (Avengers: Endgame). There’s a great likelihood that it’ll delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their historical past with Carol Danvers, claiming they’ll be again for her.

How Spider-Man: Far From House could trace on the storyline of Captain Marvel 2

Larson has expressed curiosity within the sequel introducing Ms Marvel, who’s been constructing an enormous fanbase within the comic-reading world, therefore the character getting her personal sequence on Disney .

It might sound apparent to make a movie that really integrates Danvers into the established, modern setting that almost all others already occupy, however it’s additionally been recommended that Captain Marvel 2 might be set earlier than Avengers: Endgame, whether or not it straight leads into the occasions of the crossover or it may as soon as once more happen within the nineties.

Who will star in Captain Marvel 2?

You’ll be able to count on Brie Larson to return, however there’s an excellent likelihood that she’ll be joined by a wholly new solid of characters. It’s been recommended by Larson herself sequel may function the character of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her theatrical debut. Possibly this means some sort of cross-pollination with the upcoming present on Disney , however not a lot has been stated.

