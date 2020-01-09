When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is formally being developed by Marvel Studios with Brie Larson eager to return as Carol Danvers.

The earlier movie was important for being the primary female-led movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, so it’s no shock that one other solo outing is being deliberate for the Avenger.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be launched?

Sadly, we do not know but because the movie’s solely within the growth stage. Seeing as Marvel Studios have solely formally introduced one movie to launch after 2021 (Black Panther II), it’s not not possible that the sequel might begin filming subsequent yr for a 2022 launch, nevertheless it’s a little bit of a stretch. Particularly with all the opposite initiatives being developed equivalent to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three and a reboot of Blade.

What’s going to Captain Marvel 2 be about?

One factor we all know: will probably be set after the primary Captain Marvel. Nonetheless, what’s nonetheless being determined is whether or not it is going to happen earlier than or after her second look (Avengers: Endgame). There’s a superb likelihood that it’ll delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their historical past with Carol Danvers, claiming they’ll be again for her.

How Spider-Man: Far From Residence might trace on the storyline of Captain Marvel 2

Larson has expressed curiosity within the sequel introducing Ms Marvel, who’s been constructing an enormous fanbase within the comic-reading world, therefore the character getting her personal collection on Disney .

It may appear apparent to make a movie that actually integrates Danvers into the established, up to date setting that almost all others already occupy, nevertheless it’s additionally been instructed that Captain Marvel 2 could possibly be set earlier than Avengers: Endgame, whether or not it straight leads into the occasions of the crossover or it might as soon as once more happen within the nineties.

Brie Larson attends the “Captain Marvel” screening in New York Metropolis. (Photograph by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Who will star in Captain Marvel 2?

You possibly can anticipate Brie Larson to return, however there’s an excellent likelihood that she’ll be joined by a wholly new solid of characters. It’s been instructed by Larson herself sequel might characteristic the character of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her theatrical debut. Perhaps this means some sort of cross-pollination with the upcoming present on Disney , however not a lot has been stated.

