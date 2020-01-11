“When Will Pak’s Cowardly Acts Get Befitting Reply?” Congress Asks Centre

Randeep Surjewala requested why PM Modi and Rajnath Singh are silent on the barbarism of Pak

New Delhi:

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Modi authorities over the killing of two Military porters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district by the Pakistan Military, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent on the barbarism of that nation.

Referring to reviews that Pakistan, in a BAT (Border Motion Crew) assault in Poonch, killed two Military porters and decapitated one, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala requested why is the Modi authorities “silent” on Pakistan’s barbarism.

The BAT typically includes particular forces personnel of the Pakistani Military and terrorists.

Pakistani troopers beheaded a porter whereas the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister are “silent”, Mr Surjewala mentioned additionally questioning media’s silence on the problem.

“Is the news of martyrdom run taking into account the government in power?” he mentioned.

“When will Pakistan’s cowardly acts be given a befitting reply? 10 heads for 1 when?” Mr Surjewala mentioned.