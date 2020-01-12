“When Will We See Ten Heads For One?”: Congress Questions Centre On Pak

“When will there will a retort to Pakistan’s cowardly acts?” Randeep Surjewala requested. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the centre over their “silence” after Pakistan’s Border Motion Workforce (BAT) allegedly beheaded a porter. The celebration requested when the federal government will get “ten heads for one” as promised by the PM.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Why is the Modi government silent on Pakistan’s barbarism? Pakistani forces have decapitated an Indian porter, and martyred two soldiers. And prime minister and home minister are silent. The media is also silent.”

“Are stories of martyrdom of Indians at the hands of Pakistan printed keeping the nature of government in power? When will there will a retort to Pakistan’s cowardly acts? When will we see ten heads for one,” he requested.

Pakistan’s Border Motion Workforce is suspected to have beheaded a porter, who was amongst two civilians killed alongside the Line of Management (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday.