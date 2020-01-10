When WWE Ice Cream Bars Are Coming Back

WWE is getting again into the ice cream recreation and followers throughout who bear in mind the tasty treats from the previous.

Good Humor and WWE are partnering up for these new ice cream bars. They appear to be about the identical coloration as the unique WWE ice cream bars. We’ll simply have to attend till they hit the market to see in the event that they measure up.

The Good Humor Firm despatched the next particulars on the upcoming WWE Ice Cream Bars:

Good Humor’s WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich is a contemporary twist on the scrumptious ice cream truck favourite that followers have been yearning for years!

Every cookie sandwich features a creamy vanilla base packed between two vanilla wafers – and options one in all 4 favourite WWE Superstars to start out: John Cena, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches might be out there for a instructed retail value of $three.00-5.29 beginning in April 2020 in main retailers and ice cream vans nationwide.

We love the enjoyment and fandom that our tasty WWE treats have impressed through the years! Good Humor is trying ahead to sharing extra with followers at WWE WrestleMania 36 this April.

This needs to be an thrilling time to be a WWE fan. So, regulate the freezer part at your native grocery retailer round WrestleMania season to see if you happen to can seize a style from the previous.