When’s Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

Virgin River has been successful on Netflix, with the primary season of the present airing on the streaming service in December 2019. The present follows the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe who solutions an advert to be a midwife in a distant Californian city known as Virgin River. She hopes that the small city is the right place to start out a brand new life, however she quickly finds that it’s not at all times simple to depart your previous, and your ache, behind…

Is there going to be a Virgin River season 2 on Netflix?

Sure! Excellent news for followers of the present, as Netflix has introduced that Virgin River has been renewed for a second ten-episode run of the romantic drama primarily based on the Harlequin e book collection by Robyn Carr.

When is Virgin River season 2 launched on Netflix?

At current no conformed launch date has been given by Netflix, nonetheless it’s anticipated that Virgin River season 2 will likely be launched in late 2020.

And it seems like followers can’t anticipate the second season, with many taking to Twitter to share their impatience after watching the primary run of the present…

I’ve to be sincere, #VirginRiver on @netflix is 100% binge worthy. The forged is great. I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve rooted for characters & hated others however rattling that ending…y’all higher get me season 2 out ASAP earlier than I lose my thoughts. — IGotNothing (@ArcheoLibrarian) January 1, 2020

Had enjoyable this weekend with a brand new Netflix collection, “Virgin River”, primarily based on books by Robyn Carr. Endearing characters, and fascinating plots. I cant anticipate Season 2! — Danielle Metal (@daniellesteel) December 16, 2019

Who’s within the forged for Virgin River season 2?

At current no official forged listing has been launched for the second season of the present, nonetheless, it’s probably that most of the season one forged will reprise their roles.

The primary run starred Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 2?

At current there’s no trailer for the second run of the present.