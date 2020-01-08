‘Where are her knees?’ Kareena Kapoor’s latest picture trolled for massive photoshopping

‘Veere Di Marriage ceremony’ taking pictures did not really feel like work: Kareena Kapoor Khan













Whereas we do not really feel Kareena Kapoor’s face or physique wants any sort of photoshopping, a sure journal did not really feel so. Life-style journal Grazia India just lately shared an image of Kareena Kapoor on their social media web page and landed in main soup. Many customers observed the heavy re-touching carried out on the picture and even referred to as out the shoddy work carried out by the modifying consultants.

Whereas one consumer wrote about Kareena’s image, “Itna zyada retouch kiya hai ki knees gayab ho gaya,” one other one wrote, “You just photoshopped her legs to half the size of her actual legs! Are you guys for real?”

Standard Instagram account Food plan Sabya additionally shared the image in his Instagram story and with somebody’s message saying, “She’s so beautiful, why did they edit the photo so much? And by that I mean forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind. “Food plan Sabya posted the image and wrote, “Why?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘sliced thighs’:

Earlier, a well-liked journal had determined to offer Kareena Kapoor’s thighs an excellent higher form by slicing them. Not simply that, in addition they executed super Photoshopping abilities on her already toned mid-riff. Kareena has at all times been one of many fittest and sexiest actress within the business and we actually salute her for shedding off these additional kilos piled on throughout being pregnant and searching hotter than ever earlier than. Did the journal want to intensify these options? Probably not!

Kareena’s Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor’s newest launch – Good Newwz – has been making waves on the box-office. The movie which launched on the year-end has been cherished by the critics and viewers alike. The plot revolves across the goof-up that occurs when two endure IVF.

Kareena Kapoor would subsequent be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus – Takht. Although the movie had been introduced in 2018, it hasn’t began taking pictures but. As per studies, Karan and his workforce is busy doing a recce for locations and set places throughout India and Europe. “He’d always planned to spend January on the final round of recce and will be exploring locations similar to the landscape of Rajasthan in countries across Europe. Massive sets will be erected everywhere — from Jaisalmer to Europe — for which a mammoth budget has been earmarked,” Deccan Chronicle reported a supply as saying.