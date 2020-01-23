Where did we last see Star Trek’s Picard? Nemesis, All Good Things explained

by Will Salmon

It’s been 18 years since we final noticed Jean-Luc Picard. The courageous, daring, and fiercely mental Captain of the united statesEnterprise was first dropped at life by the good Patrick Stewart in 1988. He starred in seven seasons of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era and 4 function movies, bowing out with 2002’s poorly-received Star Trek: Nemesis.

Within the years following Stewart went on to grow to be an A-list film star, whereas Trek moved on with out him. However now not! This week sees him return to the function that made his title with the launch of Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime Video.

Star Trek: Picard spoiler-free evaluate

The present focuses on Picard in his later life, however the place did we final go away him and what has he been as much as within the meantime? Quite a bit, because it seems. That is what we’ve been capable of piece collectively about his life within the intervening years…

Star Trek: Nemesis plot recap

Star Trek: Picard is ready 20 years after the occasions of Nemesis. For all that movie’s failings, it did go away issues at an apt level. Noble Klingon Worf has left the Enterprise. First Officer Riker has lastly accepted a command of his personal, and married Deanna Troi, with the completely satisfied couple heading off to a brand new project aboard the united statesTitan. Most significantly, the ship’s beloved android Knowledge is lifeless…

Sure, that’s proper. On the finish of Nemesis, Knowledge made the final word sacrifice to save lots of Picard’s life, destroying himself and taking Picard clone Shinzon’s starship with him. It was a melancholy finish to the character, although one that also left a loophole for Brent Spiner to doubtlessly return… Knowledge’s reminiscence engrams have been handily backed up and saved in B-Four – one other, much less superior android.

The suggestion right here was that B-Four would retain Knowledge’s experiences – or maybe even grow to be him – however the trailers for Star Trek: Picard recommend that this hasn’t occurred. As a substitute, Knowledge’s look within the new present appears restricted to dream sequences.

How does Quick Treks lead into Picard?

After Nemesis, issues get slightly bit sketchy, although the latest, canonical comedian, Star Trek: Picard – Countdown and the Quick Treks episode, Youngsters Of Mars give us some tantalising nuggets of knowledge.

We all know that after Nemesis, the Romulans enter a brand new period of peace talks with the Federation, Jean-Luc already had a protracted historical past of coping with them, so it’s protected to imagine that he could be on the forefront of those negotiations.

However then one thing sudden occurs – the Romulans reveal that their solar will quickly go supernova, an occasion that can destroy their world (as seen in JJ Abrams 2009 Star Trek movie, which begins in 2387 earlier than leaping again in time and into one other universe).

Now an Admiral, Picard leaves the Enterprise and its mission of exploration behind, taking cost of the united statesVerity, the ship that can lead the evacuation mission to assist the Romulans relocate safely. An important a part of his crew is first officer, Raffi Musiker (performed by Michelle Hurd within the new present). Musiker is an skilled on the Romulans who doesn’t present an excessive amount of deference to Picard, casually referring to him as “JL” fairly than “Admiral Picard”.

Someday earlier than this (however after his promotion to Admiral), a “rogue Synth” assault on Mars kills 3000 individuals. We don’t but know who these Synths are, although a protected guess is that they share a standard ancestry with Knowledge and B-Four, given their pale golden pores and skin. It’s an occasion, together with the devastating Dominion Warfare proven in Deep House 9 and the destruction of Romulus, that results in the Federation altering – and never for the higher.

From what Stewart has mentioned within the press for Picard, it has grow to be extra isolationist in nature than in its liberal Subsequent Gen heyday. Picard steps down and goes into retirement, returning to Earth and his winery in France.

What occurs within the final episode of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era?

That’s all we all know, for now, however another clues as to what the longer term holds might come within the closing episode of The Subsequent Era, from 1994. In All Good Issues…, Picard begins to flash forwards and backwards in time. Sooner or later scenes (set across the 12 months 2395), we meet a Jean-Luc who has resigned from Starfleet to work his winery (sound acquainted?).

His long-teased relationship with Beverly got here to fruition – however resulted in divorce. In the meantime, he’s scuffling with having developed Irumodic Syndrome, a degenerative neurological illness that can seemingly be the factor that finally kills him.

Now, all of that is explicitly acknowledged as being only one potential future. The occasions might or might not occur – for one factor, Knowledge remains to be very a lot alive in that potential timeline. However provided that the brand new collection is all about Picard dealing with outdated age, we wouldn’t be too shocked if it develops the thought of him scuffling with an incurable sickness. It might add an additional layer of pathos to the character and provides Stewart extra to play with.

We’ll discover out, a method or one other, within the coming weeks…