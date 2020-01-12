Where is Call the Midwife filmed?

Ever questioned the place – and the way – Name the Midwife is filmed? It actually isn’t shot on the streets of 21st century Poplar, which have modified quickly for the reason that late 1950s and early ’60s.

As an alternative, the manufacturing group has cleverly mixed studio units with location shoots and preserved historic exteriors to create the world of Name the Midwife, from Nonnatus Home to the streets of east London.

With sequence eight hitting screens, listed here are all of the filming areas it’s essential to find out about:

The place is Nonnatus Home filmed?

Name the Midwife has made its house at Longcross Movie Studios in Surrey, near Chertsey and never removed from London.

Right here, the manufacturing group has created an extraordinarily spectacular exterior set which is left standing year-round.

Stepping onto set is like being transported again in time and straight into the Name the Midwife universe.

Taking satisfaction of place is Nonnatus Home, however the set additionally contains the Hendy Avenue allotments the place Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) spends his time, the well-known bridge, Violet’s store, the sq. outdoors Nonnatus, close by homes, and native shopfronts.

Inside scenes are additionally filmed at Longcross. The Manor Home’s grand central staircase is a recognisable the midwives’ headquarters, whereas areas such because the Turners’ home and the nuns’ eating room are filmed utilizing a closed studio set.

Longcross Studios was as soon as a Ministry of Defence website, however is now a significant filming location – having been used for motion pictures together with Thor: The Darkish World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Skyfall, Quick & Livid 6, and Physician Unusual.

Sadly for Name the Midwife followers, the studio just isn’t open to the general public.

The BBC drama arrived at Longcross in 2013, when the manufacturing group was pressured to go away Nonnatus Home’s earlier location at St Joseph’s Missionary Faculty in Mill Hill, North London – so it may very well be offered and transformed into luxurious flats.

The place is Poplar filmed for Name the Midwife?

The Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent has been used to movie exteriors and outside scenes for the reason that present’s very starting. In truth, it now runs an Official Name the Midwife Tour, which encompasses a stroll by key filming areas in addition to an exhibition of props, units and costumes.

It might be 30 miles from Poplar, however the Dockyard doubles as London’s East Finish, with its old school cobbled streets and constructing exteriors that work completely for the present because it heads into the 1960s.

For instance, the doorway to Physician Turner’s surgical procedure is filmed at Chatham – as are loads of scenes the place our midwives zoom by their streets on their bicycles.

And, in fact, if the storylines demand a ship, there’s the close by HMS Cavalier which has appeared a number of occasions in Name the Midwife all through the years.

Relationship again to the mid-16th century and utilized by the Royal Navy for lots of of years, the Dockyard closed in 1984. It’s now run as a customer attraction, however its 100 100 authentic Victorian and Georgian buildings additionally make it a preferred filming location.

