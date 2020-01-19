Where is Call the Midwife filmed?

Ever puzzled the place – and the way – Name the Midwife is filmed? It actually isn’t shot on the streets of 21st century Poplar, which have modified quickly for the reason that late 1950s and early ’60s.

As an alternative, the manufacturing group has cleverly mixed studio units with location shoots and preserved historic exteriors to create the world of Name the Midwife, from Nonnatus Home to the streets of east London.

With sequence eight hitting screens, listed here are all of the filming places it’s worthwhile to learn about:

The place is Nonnatus Home filmed?

Name the Midwife has made its house at Longcross Movie Studios in Surrey, near Chertsey and never removed from London.

Right here, the manufacturing group has created an extraordinarily spectacular exterior set which is left standing year-round.

Stepping onto set is like being transported again in time and straight into the Name the Midwife universe.

Taking delight of place is Nonnatus Home, however the set additionally consists of the Hendy Avenue allotments the place Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) spends his time, the well-known bridge, Violet’s store, the sq. exterior Nonnatus, close by homes, and native shopfronts.

Inside scenes are additionally filmed at Longcross. The Manor Home’s grand central staircase is a recognisable the midwives’ headquarters, whereas places such because the Turners’ home and the nuns’ eating room are filmed utilizing a closed studio set.

Longcross Studios was as soon as a Ministry of Defence website, however is now a significant filming location – having been used for motion pictures together with Thor: The Darkish World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Skyfall, Quick & Livid 6, and Physician Unusual.

Sadly for Name the Midwife followers, the studio just isn’t open to the general public.

The BBC drama arrived at Longcross in 2013, when the manufacturing group was compelled to go away Nonnatus Home’s earlier location at St Joseph’s Missionary School in Mill Hill, North London – so it might be bought and transformed into luxurious flats.

The place is Poplar filmed for Name the Midwife?

The Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent has been used to movie exteriors and out of doors scenes for the reason that present’s very starting. Actually, it now runs an Official Name the Midwife Tour, which contains a stroll by way of key filming places in addition to an exhibition of props, units and costumes.

It might be 30 miles from Poplar, however the Dockyard doubles as London’s East Finish, with its old school cobbled streets and constructing exteriors that work completely for the present because it heads into the 1960s.

For instance, the doorway to Physician Turner’s surgical procedure is filmed at Chatham – as are loads of scenes the place our midwives zoom by way of their streets on their bicycles.

And, after all, if the storylines demand a ship, there’s the close by HMS Cavalier which has appeared a number of occasions in Name the Midwife all through the years.

Courting again to the mid-16th century and utilized by the Royal Navy for a whole bunch of years, the Dockyard closed in 1984. It’s now run as a customer attraction, however its 100 100 authentic Victorian and Georgian buildings additionally make it a preferred filming location.

