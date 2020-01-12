Where is Caroline Flack on Winter Love Island? Will she return to present?

Winter Love Island is upon the nation and it’s marks the primary time the present has been broadcast in January.

Moreover, it’s the primary instalment with out presenter Caroline Flack, who has been changed by Laura Whitmore.

The place is Caroline Flack and why isn’t she presenting Love Island 2020?

Flack stepped down from her function on Love Island in December 2019 following her arrest for assault by beating.

She issued a press release on her Instagram, telling her 2.three million followers: “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s one of the best present on telly.

“In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV advised HEARALPUBLICIST on the time: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

Caroline, 40, appeared in courtroom on Monday 23rd December, 10 days after her arrest. She pleaded not responsible to her cost of assault by beating.

Who’s changing Caroline Flack and can she be again for Love Island’s summer season collection?

Laura Whitmore will likely be changing Caroline for the January collection of Love Island.

Talking of her appointment as presenter, the 34-year-old mentioned: “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape City to host Love Island, the largest present on tv, is an understatement.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed for me in this role.”

It’s at the moment unknown whether or not Flack will return for the summer season Love Island, however she hasn’t been dominated out but.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January