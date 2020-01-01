Where is Dancing on Ice 2020 filmed?

It’s again for 2020 – Dancing on Ice has arrived with a complete new batch of brave-but-possibly-foolhardy celebrities taking to the ice.

However with a purpose-built ice rink to take care of and movie in, the work behind the scenes on Dancing on Ice is extra difficult than you may suppose.

Right here’s every little thing it’s good to find out about the place Dancing on Ice is filmed.

The place are the Dancing on Ice dwell reveals filmed?

When the present first launched in 2006, Dancing on Ice was filmed on the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Elstree can also be the house of EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing and the now-cancelled Large Brother.

In 2011, the present briefly moved to Shepperton Studios in Surrey, the studio dwelling of movies similar to Atonement, The Da Vinci Code and Guardians of the Galaxy. For the present’s all-star run in 2012, it moved again to Elstree.

Nevertheless, when the present was revived in 2018, a purpose-built rink at RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire was constructed, which is the place the dwell reveals are actually filmed.

Are you able to skate the place Dancing on Ice is filmed?

Sadly, no. The ice rink is just for the dwell reveals. Nevertheless, if you want to go and watch the celebrities carry out dwell, tickets are free.

How do you get tickets to observe the dwell reveals?

Tickets are allotted randomly, and you may apply for a most of two tickets per individual. Go right here for additional particulars and to fill out the appliance.

The place do the celebrities practice for Dancing on Ice?

All through the week, the 12 celebrities follow their skating in a collection of ice rinks and leisure centres all throughout the nation.

Beneath is a listing of the place you may catch a well-known face practising throughout the week.

Romford Everybody Energetic Romford, East London Sobell Leisure Centre Islington, London Queens Skate Queensway, London Slough Everybody Energetic Slough, Berkshire Altrincham Planet Ice Trafford, Larger Manchester Gillingham Planet Ice Gillingham, Kent Blackburn Planet Ice Blackburn, Lancashire Bradford Ice Rink Bradford, West Yorkshire Streatham Ice and Leisure Centre Streatham, South West London

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday fifth January in 2020 and continues each Sunday on ITV.