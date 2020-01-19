Where is Dancing on Ice 2020 filmed?

It’s again for 2020 – Dancing on Ice has arrived with an entire new batch of brave-but-possibly-foolhardy celebrities taking to the ice.

However with a purpose-built ice rink to keep up and movie in, the work behind the scenes on Dancing on Ice is extra sophisticated than you would possibly assume.

Right here’s all the things that you must find out about the place Dancing on Ice is filmed.

The place are the Dancing on Ice dwell reveals filmed?

When the present first launched in 2006, Dancing on Ice was filmed on the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Elstree can also be the house of EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing and the now-cancelled Massive Brother.

In 2011, the present briefly moved to Shepperton Studios in Surrey, the studio dwelling of movies similar to Atonement, The Da Vinci Code and Guardians of the Galaxy. For the present’s all-star run in 2012, it moved again to Elstree.

Nevertheless, when the present was revived in 2018, a purpose-built rink at RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire was constructed, which is the place the dwell reveals at the moment are filmed.

Are you able to skate the place Dancing on Ice is filmed?

Sadly, no. The ice rink is just for the dwell reveals. Nevertheless, if you want to go and watch the celebrities carry out dwell, tickets are free.

How do you get tickets to look at the dwell reveals?

Tickets are allotted randomly, and you’ll apply for a most of two tickets per particular person. Go right here for additional particulars and to fill out the appliance.

The place do the celebrities practice for Dancing on Ice?

All through the week, the 12 celebrities observe their skating in a sequence of ice rinks and leisure centres all throughout the nation.

Under is an inventory of the place you would possibly catch a well-known face practising in the course of the week.

Romford Everybody Lively Romford, East London Sobell Leisure Centre Islington, London Queens Skate Queensway, London Slough Everybody Lively Slough, Berkshire Altrincham Planet Ice Trafford, Better Manchester Gillingham Planet Ice Gillingham, Kent Blackburn Planet Ice Blackburn, Lancashire Bradford Ice Rink Bradford, West Yorkshire Streatham Ice and Leisure Centre Streatham, South West London

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday fifth January in 2020 and continues each Sunday on ITV.