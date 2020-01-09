Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

It’s referred to as Dying in Paradise for a purpose: Saint Marie is a heavenly island of solar, sea, sand and sunsets. In reality it seems to be so attractive (and so scorching!) that it’s exhausting to see how anybody works up sufficient anger (or vitality!) to really homicide somebody. Absolutely they’d relatively simply go and sit back on the seashore?

Dying in Paradise reveals full listing of sequence eight visitor stars – with actors from Name the Midwife, Downton Abbey, Poldark and The Inbetweeners

How, when and why is Danny John-Jules leaving Dying in Paradise?

However Saint Marie doesn’t precisely exist in actual life – the present is shot in Guadeloupe. Right here’s all the things it is advisable to learn about filming areas, from the “shack” to the police station to the city of Honoré.

The place is Dying in Paradise set?

Dying in Paradise is ready on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, within the city of Honoré. This imaginary “pretty island” is meant to be a few tenth of the scale of neighbouring Guadeloupe.

Saint Marie could also be a British Abroad territory, however the island’s historical past and placement means round 30% of its inhabitants are French: it solely got here below British management within the seventies. The principle religions on the island are apparently Catholicism and Voodoo which implies there are some thrilling native festivals yearly.

The place is Dying in Paradise filmed?

The BBC1 drama is filmed in Guadeloupe, a butterfly-shaped assortment of islands within the Caribbean. It’s an abroad area of France, which explains all of the French-speaking locals who seem as extras on the present. Bien Sur!

In Dying in Paradise we spend most of our time within the city of Honoré the place DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) heads up the police power. A lot of the filming takes place within the commune of Deshaies, which doubles for the fictional Honoré. Deshaies is positioned on the northwest tip of Basse-Terre Island (the opposite “wing” of the butterfly is Grande-Terre Island).

Honoré’s “farmer’s market” will be constructed for filming when required, and native websites are sometimes used for key scenes – for instance, Dying in Paradise’s first Detective Richard Poole (Ben Miller) was killed within the lovely botanical gardens.

Close by resort Langley Fort Royal Resort is used as a base throughout filming. For nearly six months every year it’s house to Dying in Paradise’s crew and visitor stars and actors, though a few of the core forged want to stay in native villas with their households.

Unsurprisingly, the lodge has made loads of visitor appearances, too: homicide victims have tumbled from handy balconies, and the seashore and the bar have appeared in lots of scenes all through the years.

The place is the detective’s “shack” on the seashore?

See you quickly guys! Who’s going to overlook the Saint Marie gang? #DeathinParadise pic.twitter.com/sT7Mj8tdIZ — Dying in Paradise (@deathinparadise) February 22, 2018

DI Jack Mooney has now inherited DI Humphrey Goodman’s beach-front shack – full with a hungry lizard named Harry. This rickety construction is assembled on Anse La Perle (or La Perle Seaside), probably the most lovely spots in Guadeloupe with miles of unspoiled sand and palm timber.

Between shoots, the shack is taken down so it’s not washed away when the tide is available in through the winter months.

The place is Honoré police station?

The manufacturing firm takes over a church corridor in Deshaies to make use of because the police station, with the priest’s workplace changing into the “incident room”.

The place is Saint Marie zoo?

Sequence eight takes us to a brand new location: Saint Marie Zoo.

This was really filmed on the Zoo de Guadeloupe, a zoo that includes 85 species set throughout 4 acres of tropical grounds. That is additionally the place they filmed the hanging rope bridge we see on display.

Ardal O’Hanlon tells us: “What I really like about this sequence greater than different sequence is the usage of areas. We’ve received some incredible new areas. We shoot in a zoo, which is nice.

“You would have to see the zoo in Guadeloupe to really fully appreciate it, it’s high up in the rainforest. There’s a fantastic sky walk through it. So we spent two weeks up there. It’s quite a spectacular backdrop, so hopefully we’ll have done justice to it on screen.”

The place is Catherine’s Bar?

The detective and his workforce prefer to seize a drink after work at Catherine’s Bar, the place the proprietor is at all times available with uncommon cocktails and life recommendation. These scenes are filmed on a wood deck in town seashore at Deshaies.

What’s it prefer to movie Dying in Paradise in Guadeloupe?

“Until you’re actually there and you’ve experienced it yourself, you really don’t know,” O’Hanlon says. The warmth and humidity will be overpowering, particularly in the course of the day: “Nothing really prepares you for that.”

“Sometimes people think you’re on holiday because you’re filming in Guadeloupe,” says Tobi Bakare, who performs cheeky Officer JP Hooper. “However filming on a seashore will not be that simple – simply so individuals know!

“When you’re in swimsuits and having a cocktail it’s just perfect being on the beach, but when you’re filming it’s very hard, it’s very long, it’s five months away from family and friends. But the thing is we have so many beautiful beaches and the place is amazing and the crew is like a small family, you get to see year after year. So it’s long, it’s difficult, but it’s very enjoyable.”

Stunning view of the harbour this afternoon! #paradise pic.twitter.com/49lyeTnBNN — Dying in Paradise (@deathinparadise) Might 25, 2017

Not that it’s all exhausting graft: there’s nonetheless time for a dip within the pool or a while on the seashore. Bakare assures us: “In Guadeloupe there’s a lot to do, there’s a waterfalls and volcanoes and all kinds of issues there you could discover. After which on prime of that there’s a lodge that has a bar! With alcohol!

“The people in the country are fantastic as well, they also employ a lot of Guadeloupeans, local people, so the way they will have fun or their past-time will be fishing. So you find yourself fishing in the Caribbean with a local who happens to be on the same crew as you and you think, God this is fantastic…’”

And whereas Kris Marshall finally give up the present as a result of he was spending an excessive amount of time away from his younger household, O’Hanlon says it’s value it. The actor has three teenage kids (Emily, Rebecca and Crimson) together with his spouse, Melanie.

Describing Dying in Paradise as a “dream job”, he explains: “I think being separated from family for long periods is always a drawback. But I mean that can happen here [in the UK], it can happen anyway. No good bookshops! But no I mean not really, no the compensations far outweigh the drawbacks.”