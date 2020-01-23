Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

It’s known as Death in Paradise for a motive: Saint Marie is a heavenly island of solar, sea, sand and sunsets. In reality it seems to be so beautiful (and so sizzling!) that it’s exhausting to see how anybody works up sufficient anger (or vitality!) to really homicide somebody. Absolutely they’d slightly simply go and relax on the seaside?

However Saint Marie doesn’t precisely exist in actual life – the present is shot in Guadeloupe. Right here’s every little thing you’ll want to find out about filming areas, from the “shack” to the police station to the city of Honoré.

The place is Death in Paradise set?

Death in Paradise is about on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, within the city of Honoré. This imaginary “pretty island” is meant to be a few tenth of the scale of neighbouring Guadeloupe.

Saint Marie could also be a British Abroad territory, however the island’s historical past and placement means round 30% of its inhabitants are French: it solely got here underneath British management within the seventies. The principle religions on the island are apparently Catholicism and Voodoo which suggests there are some thrilling native festivals yearly.

The place is Death in Paradise filmed?

The BBC1 drama is filmed in Guadeloupe, a butterfly-shaped assortment of islands within the Caribbean. It’s an abroad area of France, which explains all of the French-speaking locals who seem as extras on the present. Bien Sur!

In Death in Paradise we spend most of our time within the city of Honoré the place DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) heads up the police drive. A lot of the filming takes place within the commune of Deshaies, which doubles for the fictional Honoré. Deshaies is positioned on the northwest tip of Basse-Terre Island (the opposite “wing” of the butterfly is Grande-Terre Island).

Honoré’s “farmer’s market” will be constructed for filming when required, and native websites are sometimes used for key scenes – for instance, Death in Paradise’s first Detective Richard Poole (Ben Miller) was killed within the lovely botanical gardens.

Close by resort Langley Fort Royal Resort is used as a base throughout filming. For nearly six months every year it’s house to Death in Paradise’s crew and visitor stars and actors, though a few of the core forged favor to stay in native villas with their households.

Unsurprisingly, the lodge has made loads of visitor appearances, too: homicide victims have tumbled from handy balconies, and the seaside and the bar have appeared in lots of scenes all through the years.

The place is the detective’s “shack” on the seaside?

DI Jack Mooney has now inherited DI Humphrey Goodman’s beach-front shack – full with a hungry lizard named Harry. This rickety construction is assembled on Anse La Perle (or La Perle Seashore), some of the lovely spots in Guadeloupe with miles of unspoiled sand and palm bushes.

Between shoots, the shack is taken down so it’s not washed away when the tide is available in through the winter months.

The place is Honoré police station?

The manufacturing firm takes over a church corridor in Deshaies to make use of because the police station, with the priest’s workplace turning into the “incident room”.

The place is Catherine’s Bar?

The detective and his group prefer to seize a drink after work at Catherine’s Bar, the place the proprietor is at all times available with uncommon cocktails and life recommendation. These scenes are filmed on a wood deck in town seaside at Deshaies.

“It’s a real bar,” government producer Tim Key says. “It’s busier now than it used to be. Yeah, they’re happy!”

The place is sequence 9 set?

Guadeloupe retains offering new backdrops and settings for Death in Paradise.

“Every time we think oh we’ve filmed everywhere, our location team go, ‘What about this?’” says Government Producer Tim Key. “And we go, ‘Properly that’s superb how, have we by no means seen this earlier than?!’

“And there are some locations we’ve always wanted to do and not found the right story for, or not been able to access them for – so there’s a lighthouse that we’ve always wanted to get on screen that we film at this year which I’m really pleased with, and we’re out in the rainforest, and we’re on a lot of beaches obviously, and we do a big cycle race through the mountains in one episode.”

And naturally, there are gorgeous villas on show: “We’re spoiled for choice and some of those villas are just incredible.”

Episode one additionally takes us to a rum distillery, which has featured on display earlier than – however in a very completely different context.

“We’d filmed at it once before but not filming it as a rum distillery,” Key tells us, “And we went in and they let us basically have all of it. And we film in this enormous, I don’t even know what it’s called but the bit where the denouement is, there’s cogs and barrels and it just looks like the real deal. It’s a working rum distillery.”

What’s it prefer to movie Death in Paradise in Guadeloupe?

“Until you’re actually there and you’ve experienced it yourself, you really don’t know,” O’Hanlon says. The warmth and humidity will be overpowering, particularly in the course of the day: “Nothing really prepares you for that.”

“Sometimes people think you’re on holiday because you’re filming in Guadeloupe,” says Tobi Bakare, who performs cheeky Officer JP Hooper. “However filming on a seaside shouldn’t be that straightforward – simply so individuals know!

“When you’re in swimsuits and having a cocktail it’s just perfect being on the beach, but when you’re filming it’s very hard, it’s very long, it’s five months away from family and friends. But the thing is we have so many beautiful beaches and the place is amazing and the crew is like a small family, you get to see year after year. So it’s long, it’s difficult, but it’s very enjoyable.”

Not that it’s all exhausting graft: there’s nonetheless time for a dip within the pool or a while on the seaside. Bakare assures us: “In Guadeloupe there’s a lot to do, there’s a waterfalls and volcanoes and all kinds of issues there that you would be able to discover. After which on high of that there’s a lodge that has a bar! With alcohol!

“The people in the country are fantastic as well, they also employ a lot of Guadeloupeans, local people, so the way they will have fun or their past-time will be fishing. So you find yourself fishing in the Caribbean with a local who happens to be on the same crew as you and you think, God this is fantastic…’”