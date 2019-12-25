Where is Gavin and Stacey filmed?

Hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey returns to the BBC this Christmas, which suggests we’ll quickly be checking again in with the Wests and the Shipmans of their Barry Island and Essex houses.

However do you know that in actuality, nearly all of Gavin and Stacey is filmed in Wales, even these scenes supposedly set in Billericay? And that the homes used are precise real-life houses in South Wales?

And it’s honest to say that turning into the house of Gavin and Stacey has modified the face of Barry without end.

“The first time we ever filmed in Barry, we were only doing a travelling shot, and there were kids throwing rocks at us,” star Larry Lamb mentioned throughout a Q&A for the brand new Christmas particular. “And the police needed to give us an escort.

“The following time we had been filming in Barry, by this time it had all moved on, so we needed to movie on the financial institution vacation weekend on the seaside, they mentioned, yeah you’ll be able to have the seaside.

“The following time we went there was for this Christmas particular and we had been so inundated with folks. Each time you moved there have been folks there. There have been like 300, 400 folks at each ends of Trinity each time we did it. It was fairly extraordinary.

“What it’s done for them is extraordinary, and they really appreciate it, they love it, they feel a part of it. It’s been good for me, it’s been good for everybody.”

Try our filming information beneath for extra particulars – in addition to a number of sneak peeks about what to anticipate from the Christmas particular.

Pam and Mick’s home in Billericay, Essex

Pam and Mick’s home in Gavin and Stacey (BBC)

The large shock for a lot of about Gavin and Stacey filming is that Essex scenes aren’t truly shot in Essex, with varied South Wales places standing in as an alternative.

Probably the most notable of those places – the home owned by Pam (Alison Steadman) and Mick Shipman (Lamb) – is definitely in Dinas Powys, Wales, making it simpler to maneuver between varied key places.

Beforehand within the sequence, different Essex places – for instance the Colcot Arms, the place Smith (James Corden) does his pub quiz – had been additionally truly in Wales, so anybody on the lookout for key Billericay landmarks within the new Christmas particular could also be disenchanted.

Gwen’s home in Wales

Trinity Road, Barry Island, in Gavin and Stacey (BBC)

Crucial filming location for the Welsh portion of Gavin and Stacey is Trinity Road, Barry Island, which boasts the real-life terraced homes utilized by Gwen (Melanie Waters), Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) and foul-mouthed neighbour Doris (Margaret John).

“I think all the people on the street, they were very, very welcoming,” co-creator Ruth Jones mentioned at a latest screening of the brand new episode.

“I mean I’m sure there will be one or two people who weren’t happy we were there, that’s understandable, but genuinely speaking, we had a really lovely welcome back to Trinity Street.”

James Corden, who performs Smithy, is seen throughout filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas particular on Trinity Road on July 12, 2019 in Barry, Wales. (Photograph by Matthew Horwood/GC Pictures)

And when it got here to taking pictures the 2019 Christmas particular, co-creator Ruth Jones needed to do some very delicate location scouting to see if one key location on this highway was nonetheless accessible…

“We’re very lucky that Glenda, who owned Gwen’s house, was still there and she let us in again,” Jones mentioned.

“I went right down to see her truly, earlier than anyone knew we had been doing this, I assumed, I’m going to have to seek out out what’s occurring in Barry as a result of are we going to have the opportunity use these homes once more?

“I really feel ashamed of myself – I took my niece as a decoy, as a result of after I’ve been again to Barry typically there are people who find themselves taking images of the surface of the home and in the event that they see me alone, it would begin suspicions going. So I took my 9 12 months previous niece, who doesn’t know something about it – ‘let’s present you the place Auntie Ruth used to movie a tv programme’.

“So, I took her and had some images taken outdoors so I might simply say, I’m simply displaying my niece, and Glenda was there, and she or he invited us in. So, we went inside and I used to be simply saying, ‘So you’re nonetheless right here then, oh be nice to remain in contact Glenda, you bought your cell quantity?’

Rob Brydon on Trinity Road within the new Gavin and Stacey Christmas particular (BBC)

“Cos I was thinking at some point somebody is going to want to get in touch with her and ask if we can do it – and what a star she is, because she did let us into her house again, and it was fantastic.”

Historically, the real-life inside of Glenda’s home had been shot for the interiors of Gwen’s, although this time for the Christmas particular the sheer dimension of the solid meant that a further studio set needed to be constructed.

“Gwen’s house, we had to build a set, in the studios, because we had 13 people and presents and it was just too small, so we built Gwen’s house,” Mathew Horne mentioned.

“Obviously we used the outside and the corridor and they used the toilet.”

“We didn’t really use the set much,” added Jones.

Barry Island

Varied scenes within the sequence are additionally filmed on “the island” portion of Barry itself, particularly the seafront seaside, amusement arcades and cafés well-liked with vacationers, and the spot the place Gavin and Stacey memorably first declare their love for one another in season one (particularly “The Square”, Barry Island).

Although when Horne and Joanna Web page returned for this 12 months’s Christmas particular, an important scene filmed on this location was a bit trickier than they imagined…

“I don’t know whether you’ve been on Barry Island on a friday night at 1am, but trying to film an intimate scene there is not easy,” Horne laughed.

“We were so flipping tired and there were lots of people who had come to watch and they were shouting things out and everything, and we were both quite nervous because we thought, we want to get this scene right,” Web page agreed.

Jones, nevertheless, got here up with a novel means of shooing away the followers…

“Lots of people would come and watch us film in Barry, but sometimes you couldn’t get up the road or we needed someone to be quiet or something, especially when we were filming in the arcade, on that very last day,” she mentioned.

“I used to be capable of go on the market, and moderately than like as Ruth jones go, ‘Would you mind ever so being quiet while we film this?’ I used to be capable of exit and go, ‘Oh! We’re attempting to movie in there now come on have some respect’ [in Nessa’s voice]

“As a result of I believe typically what occurs is that typically folks wish to get images with you and since they get excited they put their arms round you and what’s nice is as Nessa I can go, ‘Oh love, don’t manhandle me, who do you suppose you might be?’

Boris Johnson and Alun Cairns, Secretary of State in Wales, pose for images in entrance of the cafe featured within the comedy sequence Gavin and Stacey, as he visits Barry Island forward of the Conservative social gathering management hustings in Cardiff, on July 06, 2019 in Barry, Wales (Getty)

“And I remember one guy coming up to me, completely topless in the heat of Barry island, and he wanted to put his arm around me and I happened to know him, I won’t say his name, but I was able to go ‘Oh love, back off’.”

In-show places like Marco’s Café, the “Nessa’s slots” arcade (truly referred to as Island Leisure) and lots of extra are literally actual companies and will be visited by followers, with many providing photograph alternatives and merchandise.

Gavin and Stacey returns to BBC1 on Christmas Day at eight:30pm