Where is Good Omens filmed?

From South African deserts to chocolate-box English villages, Second World Battle bomb craters to shiny places of work within the coronary heart of company London, filming for Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens has been a world effort.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable know concerning the filming places for Good Omens.

Backyard of Eden

With lush vegetation on one aspect of the Backyard of Eden’s wall and a barren desert on the opposite, location scouts wanted a spot of extremes for the primary location in human historical past. Capturing came about round Cape City, South Africa, with the desert scenes filmed within the sun-bleached Atlantis Dunes simply exterior the town.

In an interview for the present’s accompanying ebook, The Good and Correct Good Omens TV Companion, first assistant director Francesco Reidy defined the difficulties hooked up to filming in a miniature Sahara.

“Filming in those kind of areas is difficult,” stated Reidy. “It’s exposed. It’s very hot, there’s no shade and you can burn easily. Bringing equipment is also a challenge. Everything had to come in on a fleet of four-wheel-drive jeeps or tractor-type vehicle, and there was a huge amount to get in.”

Behind the scenes on Good Omens (photograph by Christopher Raphael © BBC)

Some Backyard of Eden scenes had been additionally filmed at Cascade Nation Manor, Paarl, constructed by the Duke of Bedford following World Battle Two. The situation was chosen because of its gorgeous waterfall, however there was an issue: on the time of taking pictures, manufacturing came about throughout a extreme drought within the Western Cape province.

“We had to ask the special effects department to find a way to pick up water from the bottom and redistribute it to the top,” Reidy stated. “It was a complicated business, but much to our surprise we found there was still some water coming down, which really helped. Despite the problems in the city, this water was sourced from the mountains, so we were able to make it work.”

Behind the scenes on Good Omens in South Africa (Christopher Raphael © BBC)

South Africa additionally offered the backdrop for varied scenes, together with websites for the recreation of a number of flashback scenes.

Escalator to Heaven and Hell

It would shock Good Omens viewers after they realise that each Heaven and Hell are accessed by the identical workplace foyer: one escalator leads straight to a heavenly company boardroom, whereas the opposite leads right down to a (actually) hellish basement.

Places scouts searched heaven and earth for the foyer in query: Broadgate Tower on Bishopgate, London, which has a cultured ground that displays the escalators transferring upwards, making a mirror impact.

“It’s one of those modern, huge, very expensive steel and wire buildings, inside of which companies valued at millions of pounds conduct their business,” Reidy stated. “Standing inside this magnificent foyer, Douglas [Mackinnon] and Michael [Ralph] realised the shiny marble ground mirrored the escalators transferring up into the physique of the constructing.

Behind the scenes on Good Omens (Sophie Mutevelian © BBC)

“It had the effect of creating a mirror image, and this led to an idea that when one person goes up the escalator to Heaven, and the other person steps onto one that seemingly drop down into Hell.”

The ultimate shot used a mixture of actual world and visible results, with a inexperienced display screen within the background to recreate the mirrored impact.

Tadfield

Tadfield, the house of the younger Antchrist Adam Younger, is a quintessentially English village. It’s excellent — Adam’s unwitting affect over the climate implies that each season has its perfect climate: scorching Augusts, picture-perfect white Christmases, and crisp autumns.

The “chocolate-box” village of Hambledon close to Henley-on-Thames offered the perct setting.

Heaven

In Good Omens, Heaven is a giant organisation run with zealous effectivity by the business-minded Angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) — all of which required a heavenly company headquarters…

“We found a vacant office building in a smart business park in Weybridge, Surrey,” stated location supervisor Nick Marshall. “It had a tiled floor, white pillars and 13 floor-to-ceiling windows. We had to frost every single one of them to get the light looking celestial. It really did have a heavenly vibe.”

Hell

If Heaven is prime actual property, then Hell is the lowly basement workplace of a struggling enterprise — cramped, dingy, and in want of a great lick of paint. Hell scenes had been filmed in Cape City, the place the situation crew discovered a former abattoir and stuffed it with mismatched plastic chairs, strewn litter and lights dangling type the ceiling.

Neil Gaiman additionally created tortuous motivational posters for the partitions of Hell, with captions similar to, “You Don’t Matter”, and, “For More Efficient Service Just Rip Out Your Own Throat With A Stapler”.

“I had too much fun with these,” Gaiman stated. “The hardest part was just persuading he art department that I was serious about getting them to forget everything they had ever learned about design.”

Hogback Wooden

A woodland utopia and the non secular house of the Them, Adam Younger’s gang of 4 children (himself, Pepper, Wensleydale and Brian), Hogback Wooden needed to resemble a scene from Simply William.

A suitably idyllic spot was present in Painshill Park, Surrey, the place location scouts observed an enormous crater, fashioned after a bomb dropped there through the Second World Battle.

“I knew the crater would be significant,” manufacturing designer Michael Ralph stated. “This is where Adam has found his world, his Eden, unaware that he’s the Antichrist, and a bomb has gone off here. It was a happy accident!”

